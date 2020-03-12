The Geneva Motor Show has always been the launchpad for the hypercar-maker, Pagani. But this year's unexpected cancelation pushed the Italian marque to take the launch on its own hands, as are other automakers that have pegged a grand reveal in Switzerland.

In fact, Horacio Pagani decided to introduce the cars by himself, which was released in a 17-minute video through the brand's official Youtube channel.

Revealed back in February, the Imola is the latest of the several editions of the Huayra hypercar. It was named after Imola, Italy where the famous Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari track resides. Production of the Imola is only limited to five cars, which should tell you that its price tag will have seven digits in dollars. Don't worry – all of the five cars have already been sold, in case you wanted to own one.

The Huayra Imola is powered by a twin-turbo 6.0-liter V12 AMG engine that produces 827 horsepower (617 kilowatts) and 811 pound-feet (1,100 Newton-meters) of torque, effectively making it the most-powerful Pagani to date.

The other half of the supposed Geneva-bound reveal is the Huayra Roadster BC – an equally rare topless hypercar with a price tag of $3.5-million. It's powered by the same 6.0L AMG V12 but with a tad less power output at 800 hp (596 kW) and 774 pound-feet (1,049 Nm) of twists. This amount of power is best utilized for the track, though, as Pagani claims that the Roadster BC generates up to 1.9Gs of max lateral force in corners.

There's more to know about these two exotic hypercars, so watch the workaround video above as presented by Horacio Pagani himself.