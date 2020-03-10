On a day where Ford Bronco leaks were popping up left and right, it’s easy to forget there’s a new Jeep Grand Cherokee in the works. Its arrival isn’t as immediate as that of the Bronco, which Ford has already confirmed is less than a month away. The new Grand Cherokee’s unveiling will probably happen later this year, but there’s still much we don’t know about the upcoming SUV. We haven’t seen many spy shots thus far, but thanks to Motor1.com reader Chris Townsend, we now have one more to check out.

Townsend happened upon the backside of this heavily camouflaged prototype while on the road in California. In an email to Motor1.com, he explained that he caught the test vehicle on the road just before it turned into a Jeep dealership. We only have this single image, but it does give us a good look at the rear of the SUV, including a decent peek of the tail lights behind the camo.

Photo Credit: Chris Townsend

How can we be sure this is a new Grand Cherokee? Obviously we can't offer a tried-and-true guarantee, but the size of the vehicle and the camouflage matches exactly with our previous prototype sighting, one that was confirmed by our spy photo sources to be a Grand Cherokee. Having this clearer look at the taillights also reveals a style very similar to what we currently see on Jeep’s flagship SUV, suggesting the update might be more evolutionary as opposed to completely rocking the boat.

That falls in line with a recent report alleging the familiar Pentastar V6 and Hemi V8 would remain under the new Grand Cherokee’s hood. The engines would be joined later by a new turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder, with a hybrid model also expected a year or two down the line. It’s also likely the Grand Cherokee will remain a two-row SUV with seating for five, since the large three-row Grand Wagoneer is coming aboard to compete with full-size people movers from Ford and GM.

The current Grand Cherokee dates back to 2011, but despite that age gap, sales remain strong. 2019 saw an eight percent sales increase from the previous year, so we can’t blame Jeep for wanting to stay conservative on this new model.