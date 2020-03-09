It's either an expensive wagon, or a cheap supercar with insane practicality.
We were humbled last year when Audi pulled the trigger on bringing the RS6 Avant to U.S. shores. In an age of ever-increasing SUV sales, debuting a station wagon is a gutsy move by itself. Debuting a bonkers supercar masquerading as a wagon is something else entirely, but the RS6 Avant is available to long-roof enthusiasts in America who want five-passenger comfort with cargo space and prolific horsepower.
There’s just one catch – it also comes with a prolific price tag: $109,000 to be exact, and that’s a starting price that doesn’t include $995 for destination charges.
Audi just released RS6 Avant pricing for the U.S. today, and honestly, this shouldn’t be a surprise. The S6 is already a $74,000 machine, and it’s a couple of steps below the Avant in both practicality and performance. Of course, performance is the factor that garners all the attention here because let’s face it – if you just want an Audi wagon, the A6 Allroad with 335 horsepower (250 kilowatts) starts at $65,900. But if you’re reading this article, you don’t want just a wagon. You want a car that will carry four friends and weekend camping gear while effortlessly blasting down the Autobahn at triple-digit speeds.
That’s exactly what the RS6 Avant can do. Its 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 develops 591 hp (441 kW), which is sent to all four wheels through an eight-speed Tiptronic transmission. With the skinny pedal firmly planted, the big wagon can hit 60 mph in 3.5 seconds and it will keep pulling all the way to 190 mph. Audi also fits the RS6 Avant with six driving profiles for making the most of curves, and a 25th Anniversary Nogaro Package will add additional bling in the form of 22-inch 5-V-spoke wheels, red brake calipers, and 25th Anniversary branding. Only 25 such Avants will be offered in that trim, and while we don’t have specific pricing for that special model, it will almost certainly be more than $109,000.
When Audi’s configurator goes lives for the RS6 Avant we’ll revisit the wagon to see what a fully-equipped model goes for. Look for that coming later this year, closer to the RS6’s on-sale date in the U.S. market.
Money can't buy happiness… but it can buy an RS 6 Avant
- High-performance RS 6 Avant delivers exhilarating driving dynamics with everyday functionality
- Capable of 591 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque, a 4.0-liter TFSI® twin-turbo V8 propels the Avant from 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds
- Impressive wide-bodied, Avant silhouette with RS treatment
HERNDON, Va., March 9, 2020 – Once unobtainable in the U.S. market, the RS 6 Avant is now a reality for U.S. customers. The RS 6 Avant defies all expectations of what performance can be, while representing the next chapter in the successful history of Audi Sport. The high-performance wagon offers visceral design, exhilarating driving dynamics and everyday functionality for the driving enthusiast.
Engine and drivetrain
- 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine is capable of 591 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque that can send the Avant from 0-60 mph in just 3.5 seconds.
- Standard quattro® sport differential offers a dynamic driving experience and helps enhance cornering agility by actively splitting torque between each of the rear wheels, with the ability to direct nearly all torque to one wheel.
- Standard eight-speed tiptronic® transmission with optimized shift times and new launch control function transmits the power of the 4.0-liter engine to the quattro® permanent all-wheel drive.
- The 4.0-liter engine produces a full bodied and robust V8 sound, which the driver can adjust using the Audi drive select system. The optional Sport exhaust can be added for an even more pronounced sound.
- RS ceramic brakes are available with red or gray painted calipers, and increase an electronically limited top track speed of the RS 6 from 155 mph to a blistering 190 mph.
Suspension and equipment
- Specially tuned for the RS 6 Avant, the RS adaptive air suspension with controlled damping offers drivers a choice between high performance dynamics and long-distance comfort.
- A RS sport suspension with Dynamic Ride Control (DRC), is also available which integrates roll and pitch compensation. DRC uses steel springs and three-way adjustable dampers to counteract the movements of the vehicle body without the use of electronics.
- Driving characteristics can be adjusted via the Audi drive select system. Six profiles are available, including customizable RS-specific RS1 and RS2 modes that can be enabled directly from an “RS MODE” button on the steering wheel.
- Standard dynamic all-wheel steering enables the steering angle of the front and rear wheels to be adjusted independently, allowing for enhanced agility as well as optimal stability at high speeds.
Exterior design
- The RS 6 Avant features the new RS design language, including a three-dimensional RS-specific honeycomb structure within the Singleframe® grille finished in gloss black.
- The exterior design of the all-new RS 6 Avant is made solely of RS-specific parts. The body, which has been widened around 1.6 inches (40mm) on each side with broad flared wheel arches, underscores the athleticism of the high-performance Avant.
- Below the LED headlights with Audi laser technology, side air inlets open on the striking new RS bumper and extend into the lower edge of the headlights.
- The characteristic Avant silhouette dominates the side profile, elongated front section, long, straight roofline and flat D pillars. Dramatically flared fenders provide cues to the standard quattro® all-wheel drive.
- The rear of the vehicle consists of the roof edge spoiler and an RS-specific bumper with rear diffuser and design elements in gloss black. In hallmark RS style, the RS exhaust system flows on both sides into oval tailpipes.
- The RS 6 Avant is standard equipped with 21-inch, RS wheels with summer tires. Available Black Optic or Carbon Optic packages includes 22-inch wheels, a black grille and black or carbon exterior accents.
Interior
- The refined interior of the RS 6 Avant includes impressive RS accents and driver-focused technologies. Standard MMI touch response® with haptic and acoustic feedback features a 10.1-inch upper display used for controlling infotainment and navigation functions and an 8.6-inch lower display used for climate control, comfort and convenience functions, as well as for natural handwriting input with whole-word recognition.
- Standard second-generation Audi virtual cockpit features a 12.3-inch display that offers HD resolution of 1920 x 720 pixels. The virtual cockpit helps to enhance the infotainment and navigating experience through the large satellite imagery or 3D city maps in the instrument cluster (requires Audi connect® PRIME subscription, supported with 4G LTE where available).
- Special RS displays provide information on tire pressure, torque, power output, engine oil temperature, boost pressure, lap times, acceleration measurements and g forces.
- Standard RS sport seats are upholstered with Valcona leather with a honeycomb pattern and RS embossing. The perforated, heated RS sport leather steering wheel features new large RS aluminum shift paddles on either side of the wheel.
RS 6 25th Anniversary Nogaro Package
- In celebration of the iconic heritage of Audi Sport engineered vehicles, a limited 25th anniversary package will be available exclusively for just 25 units.
- The special model is equipped with 22-inch 5-V-spoke trapezoid design, silver, cast aluminum wheels with summer tires. The steel brakes calipers are painted red for a track-ready look.
- “RS 25th Anniversary” branding embossed front seats that feature denim blue contrast stitching.
- Equipment includes the Black Optic exterior, Driver Assistance and Sport exhaust to further enhance the appearance, and emotion of the high-performance vehicle.
Manufacturer suggested retail pricing:
2021 Audi RS 6 Avant
|
$109,000
*Starting MSRP of $109,000 for a 2021 Audi RS 6 Avant. Price excludes destination charge ($995), taxes, title, other options and dealer charges. Dealer sets actual price.
