Today might be the best day ever for Ford Bronco fans because, in addition to an image of the smaller Sport leaking out, a shot of the full-sized version is now here, too, from the Full Size Bronco forum. Well, maybe. There are enough reasons to be dubious that you should take this with a grain of salt.

The image shows the Bronco from a three-quarter perspective from what appears to be a factory. However, there are things about how it looks that gives us pause. First, there's too much of a coincidence for the Bronco Sport and the standard, more rugged model to leak out on the same day.

Gallery: Ford Bronco Leaked Image

2 Photos

In addition, the quality of the photo is terrible. Any modern smartphone would be able to snap a higher resolution picture than this. The blurriness could make it easier to pass off a rendering as the real thing. Some of the reflections don't look right, but the low resolution could be an explanation.

Looking at the overall design, this is what we generally what are expecting from the 2021 Bronco. However, the open tailgate is odd because there appear to be two, separate stacked taillights visible. Spy shots show the vehicle with a single, rectangular lamp, though.

It's minor, but in discussions with the Motor1.com team, we notice that there's no visible antenna.