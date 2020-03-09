In 2018, BMW announced plans to introduce the iX3 electric crossover to the United States in early 2021. Now, the company scuttled than strategy, according to Automotive News, to refocus the volume on other regions. The company reportedly told dealers about the decision at an event in January.

"At this time we do not have plans to bring the iX3 to the U.S. market," a BMW spokesperson told Automotive News.

EVs are far more popular in China, and automakers face fines for not reducing their CO2 emissions in Europe. With an estimated range of 273 miles (440 kilometers) in the WLTP test and only being available in rear-wheel drive, the company isn't sure about the iX3's prospects in the United States. Therefore, it makes more sense to places where there is a better chance of finding success.

BMW has already outlined the iX3's specs. It packs a 74-kilowatt-hour battery, and the electric motor powering the rear wheels makes 286 horsepower (210 kilowatts) and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) of torque. The company's partners at Brilliance Automotive in Shenyang, China, will build the vehicle.

If the iX3 had come to the U.S., then it would have had two direct competitors entering the market at around the same time. The Tesla Model Y gives the brand a smaller crossover, and the Performance model has an EPA range rating of 315 miles (507 kilometers). In addition, the Ford Mustang Mach-E is on the way with an estimated range as far as 300 miles (483 kilometers). Because the EPA rating is generally lower than the WLTP test, the iX3 would struggle to go as far as this pair.

Mercedes-Benz makes a similar decision by delaying the American market launch of its EQC electric crossover by a year. The company wanted to fulfill European demand for the vehicle and wanted to give consumers in the U.S. a little longer to build acceptance for EVs.