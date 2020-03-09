Well, this is an exciting way to start the workweek. Ford is planning to reveal the smaller of its new Bronco family in April, but apparently it's making a surprise appearance several weeks early thanks to a post at Broncosportforum.com

Three photos were posted by a forum member with the username Scotty, showing the Bronco Sport from the front, side, and rear. Scotty professes to not "work for Ford" in the opening post, but the photos were clearly sent in by someone with some ties to the compact SUV. Since these photos are most decidedly unofficial, we can't get a confirmation on their authenticity but based on spy photos and previously leaked photos, this absolutely looks like the real deal.

This iteration of the Bronco will certainly garner some interest, but it's not the version the world is eagerly waiting for. The Bronco Sport is based on the Ford Escape, and while we don't have specific information on its powertrain, expect it to offer the same setup underneath its chiseled body.