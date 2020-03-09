Once upon a time, Mazda had an upscale brand called Eunos that was exclusive to the Japanese market. Included among the offerings was the Eunos roadster – AKA the MX-5 with some snazzy trim. The car launched in 1992 with a black exterior punctuated by a red leather interior and exclusive wheels, but it didn’t last long. Now, the Eunos is back – sort of, anyway – and it’s not a Japanese market offering. It’s … French?

Mazda’s French division announced the new 2020 MX-5 Eunos Edition today, with just 110 planned for production. It’s not a Eunos brand like it was previously, but this new offering pays homage to that original 1992 model. The exterior wears a very delicious coat of Jet Black paint, and the interior is dressed in burgundy Nappa leather. The black wheels come from Rays and are exclusive to the Eunos Edition, and of course, you’ll get special badging identifying it as such.

Under the hood, everything remains the same. Mazda’s Skyactiv-G 2.0-liter four-cylinder produces 181 horsepower (135 kilowatts) for the Miata, connected to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission. Available equipment for driver and passenger are the same as well, including Mazda’s i-Activsense safety systems, infotainment unit with extensive connectivity, and the nine-speaker Bose sound system to name a few.

As previously mentioned, the Eunos Edition is only available in the French market and just 110 will be built. Such exclusivity does come at a cost, however – specifically €34,600 which would translate to approximately $39,580 if you could buy it in the United States. By comparison, the range-topping Grand Touring model starts at $31,670 in the U.S. market.