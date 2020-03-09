Bulgaria is definitely not the most exciting place on the planet for car enthusiasts but the small Eastern European country has at least a few interesting auto-related topics to be excited about. For starters, this is where Vilner, the now world-famous tuning company, is based and it’s the country where Nissan hosted the show debut of the new Juke last year. Now, the gearheads in the region will probably be happy to read there's yet another good reason to visit Bulgaria - Dodge and Ram are officially on sale there.

Interestingly, the two American brands will be presented in Bulgaria by a company called Ind Commerce that is also the officially authorized importer of Hyundai. The firm promises to develop “a strong dealer network in the entire country” with the first step already taken in the form of a sales, service, and maintenance center in Sofia, Bulgaria’s capital.

"It is our pleasure and privilege to bring back to the Bulgarian market the legendary American brands, enabling their fans to enjoy their unparalleled capabilities and the unique emotion of driving these bold and powerful cars, which are not just vehicle but also a lifestyle,” Marin Markov, Ind Commerce’s brand manager, comments.

Initially available will be two models, one from each brand. Dodge will sell its Durango SUV, while Ram will offer the 1500 truck in a country where German brands dominate the used-car market, but Dacia and Renault remain the strongest marques in new car sales.

Save Thousands On A New Ram 1500 MSRP $ 33,740 MSRP $ 33,740 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

The first public appearance of the two new brands in Bulgaria is scheduled for later this month at an off-road event, local enthusiasts site DizzyRiders reports. Ind Commerce promises to offer additional models from both brands in the near future.