Porsche has made an impact with its Super Bowl Ad this year, showcasing its strength throughout its existence as a supercar maker. It even featured an eastern egg within the commercial, in what we believe to be the 2021 911 GT3.

Aptly named The Heist, the two-minute Super Bowl Ad featured a bevy of Porsche cars that range from the classic Le Mans-winning 917 K down to its best-selling tractor. The Stuttgart-based automaker gives us brief details about the cars – yes, all 10 of them– found in its commercial, which you can watch on the video embedded above.

If you haven't seen the commercial, here it is again:

Porsche-Diesel Schlepper Standard 218

One of the many tractors sold by Porsche in the 1950s. So much so, in fact, that the company sold more tractors than sports cars during that time. The Schlepper’s design dates back to 1934 when it was first conceived. Overall, Porsche has produced 125,000 tractors and the company said that many of them are still in use today.

Porsche 918 Spyder

The 918 Spyder is a plug-in hybrid supercar with 887 horsepower. According to Porsche, it is one of the most technologically advanced cars ever produced. It’s also the first production car to ever lap the Green Hell in less than seven minutes.

Porsche 917 K

According to Porsche, the lightweight and aerodynamic 917 K is one of the most successful race cars of all time. It was featured in the 1971 film Le Mans, starring Steve McQueen.

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4

The 718 Cayman GT4 can pass as every driver’s dream car. The homologation model for the 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport race car features a mid-mounted naturally-aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six, mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. Sweet.

Porsche 911 GT2 RS

The 911 GT2 RS is the most-powerful, road-going 911 ever, with a top track speed of 211 miles per hour. It has also done records on four race tracks: Road Atlanta, Road America, Canadian Tire Motorsports Park, and the Nürburgring.

Porsche Carrera GT

Only 1,270 Carrera GT units were ever produced, each with a carbon-fiber chassis and body. It’s developed for the 24 Hours of Le Mans, powered by a 612-hp V10

Porsche 911 Turbo 930

The 911 turbo 930 is the very first road-going Porsche that’s equipped with a turbocharger. It’s also equipped with the brakes from the 917 race car and was regarded as a supercar during its time.

Porsche 911 Carrera 4S

The latest 911 showcased at “The Heist” was prepared for stunt driving, which should explain the crank-shifter. Of course, as the latest 911, it’s also the most advanced 911 ever.

Porsche 911 Carrera RSR 3.0

Weighing just over 2,000 pounds, the 911 Carrera RSR 3.0’s body is made of thin-gauge steel and thin glass windows. This lightweight construction is paired up with a 3.0L engine with a redline of 8,000 RPM.

Porsche Taycan Turbo S

The star of the ad is, of course, the Taycan Turbo S. With an output of 750 hp and 774 lb-ft of torque, the first all-electric Porsche can sprint from standstill to 60 miles per hour (kilometers per hour) in just 2.6 seconds.