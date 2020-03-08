The Mini Clubman John Cooper Works is one surprising hatchback with serious performance hidden in its bonnet. The second-generation model, model code F54, was unveiled at the 2015 Frankfurt Motor Show and is based on the BMW UKL2 platform. It was the biggest Mini when it was launched – until the Countryman grew bigger in its second-generation model.

While the Clubman looks unconventional, it is suitable as a daily driver, and so as the Audi S3 and AMG CLA 35 Coupe. CarWow pits all three in a drag race to see which daily driver is the fastest in a straight line.

Gallery: 2020 Mini John Cooper Works Clubman

Before you watch the embedded video on top of this page, let's compare the numbers here first to see how these cars match up in black and white.

The Mini Clubman JCW is powered by 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine that makes 302 horsepower (225 kilowatts) and 332 pound-feet (450 Newton-meters) of torque. It weighs 2,690 pounds (1,220 kilograms).

The Mercedes-AMG CLA 35, on the other hand, has a 2.0L turbocharged inline-four that also makes 302 hp (225 kW). It only produces 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) torque, though, and is a bit heavier than the Clubman JCW by around 800 lbs (363 kg).

Last, but definitely not the least, the Audi S3 is the underdog of this bunch. Powered by a 2.0L TFSI inline-four, the S3 only makes 296 hp (221 kW) and 280 lb-ft (380 Nm) of twists. It's in the middle ground in terms of weight, tipping the scales at 3,241 lbs (1,470 kg).

So, which one do you think won the standing drag race? Let us know if you guessed correctly in the comments section below.