Just like EVs winning drag races these days, SUVs are also becoming a trend in straight-line races, effectively invading the market not only in terms of sales numbers. These high-riding vehicles have transformed from slow, hulking utes into fast machines that could even put supercars to shame.

Among the compact luxury SUVs, the BMW X4 M Competition and the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio are among the most powerful. Both hail from the Old Continent, providing an attractive option for SUV buyers who are in the segment for a powerful ride.

Surprisingly, the X4 M Competition and Stelvio Quadrifoglio are exactly on the same ground when it comes to their power outputs. Which one is faster, though? This video from South Africa's Cars pits both SUVs in a drag race, but let's compare the numbers first.

The Alfa Romero Stelvio Quadrifoglio is powered by a rather small yet high-output 2.9L twin-turbocharged engine, capable of producing 503 horsepower (375 kilowatts) and 443 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) of torque. It weighs 3,660 pounds (1,660 kilograms).

On the other hand, the BMW X4 M Competition has a slightly bigger engine – a twin-turbo S58 3.0L inline-6 that also produces 503 hp (375 kW) and 442 lb-ft (600 Nm) of twists. Yes, that's right, both cars produce exactly the same output even with totally different power plants. The Bimmer, however, is substantially heavier than the Italian, tipping the scales at around 4,200 lbs (1,900 kg).

Did the X4 M's weight prove to be a disadvantage against an equally powerful yet lighter Stelvio? Watch the drag race video on top of this page, and let us know your thoughts about the results in the comments section below.