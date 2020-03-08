It seems Audi has made good on their promise by bringing more of their exciting models into their showrooms in the United States. They already threw us a bone with the eagerly anticipated, handsome, and powerful Audi RS6 Avant station wagon – a vehicle that satisfies the needs of husbands looking for a great excuse to get a performance car, with the wife appreciating the extra versatility and room for the kids (while husband snickers in the background). But America loves its SUVs, and while the hulking yet snazzy-looking Q8 fills that need, we could always use more power. That's why the 2020 Audi SQ8 is finally here and starts at $89,000 minus destination, taxes, title, and options.

Gallery: 2020 Audi SQ8 in Tarbes, France

19 Photos

While the announcement of the SQ7 and SQ8 coming to the United States was made public in January of 2019, being a little late to the party means that Audi has graciously upped the power on the already available SQ8 and SQ7, even more than its Euro-spec. Under the hood is a 4.0-liter TFSI twin-turbo V8 engine capable of generating up to 500 horsepower and 568 lb-ft of torque, enabling it to sprint from 0-60 mph in 4.3 seconds. You also have an eight-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission mated to Audi's quattro all-wheel-drive system with all-wheel steering and a nifty 60% torque split to the rear and 40% to the front. Inside its aggressive coupe-ish SUV exterior is a driver-focused cockpit with the latest digital goodies from Audi together with a panoramic sunroof, four-zone climate control, heated and cooling front seats with massage function, and interior ambient lighting as standard. Bumping up to the $94,500 Prestige version nets you a full-color head-up display and Bang & Olufsen 3D Advanced Sound System.

As with every Audi, there is an exhaustive list of standard and additional equipment that can be had with any of the two trims you choose. Costing a significant $20,800 over an Audi Q8, does the SQ8 tickle your fancy? Or does the $4,200 cheaper SQ7 make more sense?