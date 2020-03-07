The Bacalar is regarded as the "rarest two-door Bentley of the modern era." Quite rightfully so as only 12 units of this car will be produced, all of which have already been sold at this point. The price? £1.5 million or around $1.91M at current exchange rates.

Now, what do you get with this kind of money? Top Gear has released a walkaround video of the Bacalar, tackling some of the details about the roofless version of last year’s eccentric EXP 100 GT concept.

Gallery: 2020 Bentley Bacalar

24 Photos

Speaking of roofless, yes, the Bacalar isn't a convertiblel, which means it needs a garage rather than a roadside parking spot. It's also be interesting to know that the Bacalar only shares a single exterior component from the Continental GT, and that's the door handles that houses the keyless entry system.

Quite a few details emerge from the walkaround video, such as the bronze accents that line that outlines the Bacalar's body panels. It gets more interesting inside, too. The dashboard uses super-rare Riverwood, which is 5,000-year-old preserved wood from naturally-fallen trees "in peat bogs, lakes and rivers found in the Fenlands of East Anglia, England."

Other special items inside include the seat inserts made from natural wool cloth and the Wilton-woven pure wool deep pile carpets. Lastly, seats are upholstered with Beluga leather, which isn't really something for the faint hearts.

Lastly, the latest evolution of the Volkswagen Group's twin-turbo 6.0-liter W12 engine sits inside the long bonnet of the Bacalar, which produces 650 horsepower and 667 pound-feet (900 Newton-meters) of torque. This power allows the Beluga to sprint from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 3.5 seconds.