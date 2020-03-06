Whether you love or hate the custom creations from Mansory, there’s no denying the end-result is always distinctive. We’re used to seeing crazy Bentleys with bonkers color combinations, or Lamborghinis with crazy body kits, but we’ve never seen anything from Mansory quite like this. We’re not just talking about an armored-up Mercedes-AMG G63 either. We’ll explain that more in a bit.

First, let this sink in for a moment: a G-Class armored vehicle by Mansory. Who says protection for VIPs needs to be boring? All things considered, this G63 is one of the tamest Mansory upfits we’ve seen, and that goes for both the exterior as well as the interior. The tuning company advertises this simply as the G3 Armored on its website, and there isn’t much offered in the way of information, either. Presumably, there aren't many buyers seeking opulent armored vehicles, so Mansory offers a series of photos showing a properly badass G63 with a prompt to contact a dealer for help.

However, there is a video on YouTube (featured at the top of the article) that lists at least some info in its description. The body is finished in visible carbon fiber – a material not known for being particularly bulletproof – but there must be some serious reinforcement beneath. It offers VPAM4 or VPAM7 protection, which can stop handgun fire in its lowest format and 30-caliber rifle rounds in top trim. The video description also tells us the Mansory-kissed G63 gets a power upgrade to either 700 horsepower (522 kilowatts) or 800 hp ( 597 kW).

Unfortunately, that’s all the specific info we get. We’re left to scour Mansory’s photos for details, where we’re greeted with gobs of quilted leather on pretty much everything inside. That’s certainly a Mansory trademark, but the light tan / brown color combination is surprisingly modest. A push bar with integrated red-and-blues is seen up front, and it wouldn’t be Mansory without a carbon fiber body kit.

Gallery: Mansory Mercedes-AMG G63 Armored

16 Photos

Here’s where it gets interesting. Mansory photos usually depict a fabulously extravagant machine in flashy colors, but included in this bundle are few shots of the build. Indeed, that carbon fiber body is backed with proper armor, as we see the G63’s bare interior with welded steel plates all over the place. The G63’s entire greenhouse is gutted for the conversion so yeah, we’ve never seen a Mansory vehicle like this.

How much does it cost to have an armor-plated, 800-hp, Mansory-modified G63 in your fleet? If you need to ask, there’s no possible way you could afford it.