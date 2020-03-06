Bugatti’s latest Chiron, the Chiron Pur Sport, is all about handling. There’s a massive rear wing, a reworked body, and new trick wheels. But if you gander at the rear, there’s a noticeable “X” in the design. A new video from Supercar Blondie says Star Wars helped inspire the design – specifically, the Incom T-65 X-wing starfighter with its S-foils locked in attack position.

The X-wing-inspired design comes from two separate parts – the wing struts and rear bumper design. The struts extend from the rear upward at 45-degree angles before connecting the wing. Below, the area for the license plate bracket has a similar X-wing-inspired design. It’s not a perfect recreation of the X-wing’s iconic look, but you can spot the cool similarities. And you can't unsee it once you notice it, either.

The big wing is just one part of the Pur Sport’s numerous aerodynamic upgrades. Bugatti built the car for the track, and that means there are tons of little tweaks. The front is all-new, with reworked aerodynamic bits. One of the more exciting upgrades is the new Aero wheels made from magnesium. They feature carbon fiber inserts that help boost brake ventilation. They’re lighter than the wheels you’d find on the standard Chiron, too.

Much of the car’s upgrades focused on improving downforce and handling – it weighs 42 pounds (19 kilograms) lighter than a regular Chiron. There’s also a 3D-printed titanium exhaust that was so thin and so sharp, Bugatti had to add a guard to meet safety regulations. The changes may be subtle from the outside, but Bugatti claims the Chiron Pur Sport is 40 percent quicker out of corners than your standard, slow-cornering Chiron.

Gallery: 2020 Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport

40 Photos

The new Pur Sport is one of two new Chiron variants Bugatti plans to reveal this year. Bugatti Boss Stephan Winkelmann said last September as such – one would focus on handling while the other would maximize its power-to-weight ratio. The Pur Sport keeps the Chiron’s 1,500-horsepower (1,103 -kilowatt) 8.0-liter quad-turbo W16 engine unchanged, which suggests, the lighter, faster Chiron is still yet to come.