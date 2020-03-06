Pricing for Jeep Gladiator Mojave has leaked out in FCA's latest dealer price guide that was posted by a member of the Jeep Gladiator Forum. It starts at $43,875, plus $1,495 as a destination fee. This is identical to the base cost of a Gladiator Rubicon. The Mojave goes on sale in the second quarter of 2020.

The Gladiator Mojave comes with a 3.6-liter V6 making 285 horsepower (213 kilowatts) and 260 pound-feet (353 Newton-meters). The six-speed manual is standard, but the eight-speed automatic adds $2,000 to the truck's price. Both gearbox options come with four-wheel drive, a two-speed transfer case, and locking rear differential. Inside, black cloth seats are standard. Customers can upgrade to leather chairs for $1,595 in a choice of black or steel gray.

The Mojave comes with an overhauled suspension that Jeep tunes for traveling over desert terrain. There are 2.5-inch (6.35-centimeter) Fox internal bypass shocks with external reservoirs, and the ride height is an inch (2.54 centimeter) higher at the front for a total of 11.6 inches (29.46 centimeters). Fox hydraulic jounce bumpers at the front act as auxiliary shocks for extra damping when the suspension fully compresses. The track increases by a half-inch (1.27 centimeters). To handle the punishment, there are frame reinforcements and stronger axles. It rides on 17-inch wheels with 33-inch tires.

Buyers have lots of options choices, too. The 8.4-inch and Premium Audio Group is $1,845 and includes an upgraded stereo, automatic high beams, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. There's also the Advanced Safety Group for $795 that includes adaptive cruise control, automatic high beams, and forward-collision warning.