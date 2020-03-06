We’ve seen a plethora of Ford F-150 spy shots recently, and they aren’t what you’d call obscure. These photos have all but revealed the updated exterior for the new truck, including a detailed look at the grille and headlight designs for multiple F-150 trim levels. Typically, when we see camouflage dropping on test vehicles like this, a debut is right around the corner. However, it’s not April 29 as recently reported by Ford Authority.

When we heard the debut rumors, we contacted Ford directly for some context. A Ford spokesperson confirmed to Motor1.com the debut will not happen on April 29, but they stopped short of saying when the F-150 will make its official debut. So there you have it, straight from the horse’s mouth. Sorry to spoil the excitement, truck fans.

Save Thousands On A New Ford F-150 MSRP $ 29,750 MSRP $ 29,750 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

But does this revelation really spoil the excitement? Crystal clear spy shots of recent prototypes leave little to the imagination as to what the next-generation truck will look like. Compared to the polarizing Chevrolet Silverado, this new F-150 will adopt a clean, conservative approach that seems to strike a balance between the current F-150’s nose and that of the handsome Ram 1500. Feedback we’ve received through email and reader comments is a bit more critical, with more than a few people seeing GMC headlights and a Ram grille instead of something easily identifiable as a Ford.

As for the rest of the truck, it’s rumored that the 5.0-liter V8 engine could go away in lieu of a 4.8-liter mill and a range of EcoBoost engines. Keeping a V8 in the lineup would be a smart move, as many truck buyers still prefer displacement over boost. They also like diesel power, and the 3.0-liter Power Stroke V6 should stick with the F-150. A hybrid model is coming, too, though details of its powertrain are still unknown. And of course, there’s the all-electric model that could hit the streets late next year.

Gallery: 2021 Ford F-150 Renderings

2 Photos

Before those trim levels arrive, we have to see the 2021 F-150. We don’t know exactly when that will be, but with Ford not being shy about parading uncovered prototypes around Dearborn, an official debut before summer is very likely.