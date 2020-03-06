Just weeks after the eighth-generation Volkswagen Golf GTI's debut, the company has a commercial advertising the new hot hatchback. The spot stars the latest one with a pristine example of the original. No matter which one appeals to you more, there's something to see.

The spot opens with two guys walking into a garage and uncovering the original GTI. The white hatchback with a red-outlined, black mesh grille and tartan fabric interior still looks handsome today. After a little time on the track, the new model joins the old-school model for a very brief time together. From there, the eighth-gen becomes the star of the show.

The new GTI carries forward the same spirit as the original. Like the first-gen, there are red accents at the front, but they are now much more subtle. To give the styling a new touch, there are optional LED clusters in a honeycomb pattern in the front bumper.

In the original GTi, the technological amenities didn't go much farther than the stereo. The new one is available with 10- and 10.2-inch infotainment screens. Plus, there's a digital instrument cluster and ambient lighting with 30 colors. You can still get plaid seats, though.

The eighth-gen GTI comes with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that makes 245 horsepower (180 Kilowatts) and 273 pound-feet (370 Newton-meters) of torque in Europe. Customers can select between a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. A new adaptive damper system uses data from the steering input, braking, and acceleration to determine the right setting for that moment.

It's not yet clear precisely when the new GTI arrives in the United States, but we expect sales to start before the end of the year.