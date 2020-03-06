Audi had big plans to introduce the new A3 Sportback to the world by bringing it to the Geneva Motor Show. With the 90th edition of the Swiss event canceled due to Coronavirus concerns, the folks from Ingolstadt simply released images and details of the fourth-generation compact hatchback online. That was on Tuesday, and yet someone has already imagined how the sedan is going to look like once it will debut in the months to come.

Granted, it’s not all that difficult to imagine the A3 with a proper trunk, but seeing it in the virtual metal gives us a pretty good understanding of what to expect from the real thing. Audi’s smallest sedan will be coming to the United States once again whereas the five-door variant will mainly remain a European affair. Audi USA did briefly sell the previous-gen A3 Sportback in the plug-in hybrid E-Tron guise, but the company pulled the plug on the model before the 2019 model year and actually axed it from Europe as well in November 2018.

The adjacent rendering belongs to Kleber Silva and aside from elongating the car’s rear end to accommodate a trunk lid, he also took out the roof rails that make the A3 Sportback look like a mini wagon. The end result is an attractive compact sedan that should worry newcomers such as the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe and the Mercedes A-Class Sedan.

While the Euro-spec A3 Sportback will initially be available with turbocharged 1.0- and 1.5-liter gasoline engines alongside a 2.0-liter diesel, the U.S.-spec sedan is expected to come with a 2.0-liter gasoline mill. The outgoing version offers 184 horsepower in front-wheel-drive form and 228 hp for the Quattro model, with both versions of the 2.0-liter TFSI engine hooked up to a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Audi hasn’t said when it will introduce the A3 Sedan, but it’s likely going to happen later this year at a major auto show. Our money is on either the New York Auto Show next month or the Paris Motor Show in October, with an online reveal likely scheduled to take place a few days earlier.