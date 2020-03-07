Putting something in a glass display case is an idea that isn't foreign to collectors. Many people do this to preserve the value of the items, which makes it a very common sight in museums and galleries. Diecast collectors who wish to preserve their precious toys seem to favor display cases as well, and they're rightfully so.

But what if your collection involves supercars? Is there a way to make a huge glass display case that could fit a whole Lamborghini Huracan?

Apparently there is, and it's called the Supercar Capsule.

Gallery: Supercar Capsule by ASZarchitetti Group

7 Photos

The Supercar Capsule is a product by Italian consultancy firm ASZarchitetti Group, which consists of ASZarchitetti and SUPERFUTUREDESIGN. Both design firms specialize in luxury retail, commercial and residential sectors, across Europe, Middle East, and Asia, and have been doing so for 20 years. The company is based in the U.A.E.

The Supercar Capsule is ASZ Group's latest product that transforms garage spaces into great-looking ones that can be inhabited by people. The project is completely customer-made, so basically, the imagination of the client is the limit.

Although, there are four types of Supercar Capsules, such as the Villa Extension that's a completely new box added to a certain part of the house; the Box Refurbishment which basically is a remodeling of an existing garage into a beautiful showcase; the Detailed Box which would be a separate parking space where the car is shown in a sculptural way; and lastly, the Mechanized Tower which would be a parking tower for two or more supercars.

As mentioned, the company that makes the Supercar Capsule is based in U.A.E, so we're not sure if they're open to making these special supercar storage solutions outside the country. But if you have the money to buy a supercar, then maybe you have the means to order the product overseas as well.