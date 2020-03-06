The Nissan Sentra is all-new for the 2020 model year - and with its attractive appearance and a reasonable starting price of $19,090, it’s a smart choice for those looking for a modern, no-frills everyday vehicle. It turns out Academy-award winning actress Brie Larson is one of those customers.

Captain Marvel’s Carol Danvers probably won’t take the Sentra as his personal ride (would she take a GT-R?), but the actress that plays her role, 30-year-old Larson, is happily promoting the sedan in a new commercial. She takes the car for an action-packed joyride through downtown Los Angeles, relying on its safety systems. After all, the new Sentra has “more standard safety features than any other car in its class.”

Gallery: 2020 Nissan Sentra: First Drive

26 Photos

"It's great to partner with Nissan on this inspiring campaign which is essentially about advocating for yourself and believing that you deserve a seat at the table," Larson comments. "It's a powerful message in a bottle that I'm so proud to be a part of."

The base Nissan Sentra S is $1,100 more expensive than the outgoing 2019 model but even the entry-level model comes nicely equipped, including Nissan's Safety Shield 360 suite which comes standard. If you want the larger 17-inch wheels, you’ll have to upgrade to the SV trim, which kicks off at $20,270. The range-topping, sporty-looking Sentra SR will set you back $21,430.

If, again, you want to upgrade to a more premium-looking vehicle, there’s the Premium package available for both the SV and SR models, which adds LED headlights, quilted leather, a power driver's seat, a moonroof, and a heated steering wheel, all for $2,460. On the SR trim, it also adds an eight-speaker Bose audio system, a 360-degree camera, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and illuminated sun visors for another $2,170.

Save Thousands On A New Nissan Sentra MSRP $ 18,915 MSRP $ 18,915 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

Despite its relatively affordable starting price, compared to its direct rivals, the 2020 Sentra positions as one of the more expensive choices. The Kia Forte, for example, has a price tag of $17,790, while the Volkswagen Jetta starts at $18,895. The most expensive model in the segment is the Honda Civic, which kicks off at $19,750.