"Drop the taco, get in the car!"
The Nissan Sentra is all-new for the 2020 model year - and with its attractive appearance and a reasonable starting price of $19,090, it’s a smart choice for those looking for a modern, no-frills everyday vehicle. It turns out Academy-award winning actress Brie Larson is one of those customers.
Captain Marvel’s Carol Danvers probably won’t take the Sentra as his personal ride (would she take a GT-R?), but the actress that plays her role, 30-year-old Larson, is happily promoting the sedan in a new commercial. She takes the car for an action-packed joyride through downtown Los Angeles, relying on its safety systems. After all, the new Sentra has “more standard safety features than any other car in its class.”
The base Nissan Sentra S is $1,100 more expensive than the outgoing 2019 model but even the entry-level model comes nicely equipped, including Nissan's Safety Shield 360 suite which comes standard. If you want the larger 17-inch wheels, you’ll have to upgrade to the SV trim, which kicks off at $20,270. The range-topping, sporty-looking Sentra SR will set you back $21,430.
If, again, you want to upgrade to a more premium-looking vehicle, there’s the Premium package available for both the SV and SR models, which adds LED headlights, quilted leather, a power driver's seat, a moonroof, and a heated steering wheel, all for $2,460. On the SR trim, it also adds an eight-speaker Bose audio system, a 360-degree camera, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and illuminated sun visors for another $2,170.
Despite its relatively affordable starting price, compared to its direct rivals, the 2020 Sentra positions as one of the more expensive choices. The Kia Forte, for example, has a price tag of $17,790, while the Volkswagen Jetta starts at $18,895. The most expensive model in the segment is the Honda Civic, which kicks off at $19,750.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Nissan and Academy Award-winning actress Brie Larson are partnering to make a bold statement on how the all-new Sentra can empower customers and encourage them to never settle for less.
"The 'Refuse to Compromise' campaign demonstrates the idea that if the all-new Nissan Sentra can punch above its weight class and aim higher, so can its drivers," said Allyson Witherspoon, vice president, Marketing Communications and Media, Nissan North America. "The radical redesign of this mid-size sedan delivers impressive design, handling, performance, and more standard safety technology than any other car in its class; it's one more proof-point that Nissan can deliver exactly what customers want at an incredible value in this segment."
In the commercial, a young professional woman is about to compromise her career plans. Just as she is about to accept defeat, Larson arrives in a Monarch Orange Metallic 2020 Nissan Sentra SR. During an action-packed joyride through downtown Los Angeles, Larson uses the Sentra to inspire the woman to make a case for what she deserves.
"It's great to partner with Nissan on this inspiring campaign which is essentially about advocating for yourself and believing that you deserve a seat at the table," said actress Brie Larson, "It's a powerful message in a bottle that I'm so proud to be a part of."
Today, Nissan is airing the commercial exclusively on Twitter. People across the country will be able see the ad near the top of their feed through Twitter's First View. The spot launches on national television next week, along with behind-the-scene footage on Nissan channels.
"Brie Larson is a strong and ground-breaking woman, who found fantastic success in the entertainment industry thanks to her unwavering spirit," said Witherspoon. "Nissan didn't compromise with the all-new Sentra and with this campaign, we are communicating what makes the car stand out, and I hope we're inspiring customers to be bold and brave, just like our newest sedan."