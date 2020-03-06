Good things come to those who wait, and after paying $3 million to get his hands on the very first 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray, Rick Hendrick finally took delivery this week of his mid-engined sports car. Described by the Barrett-Jackson auction house as a black-on-black 3LT “loaded with every available option,” the pricey ‘Vette now resides at the Rick Hendrick City Chevrolet in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The dealer obviously didn’t want to pass up the chance to shoot the car as it arrived in the parking lot, and published a couple of videos on Facebook showing the Corvette that costs just about as much as a Koenigsegg Jesko. As a refresher, all the proceeds from the sale that took place in January will benefit the Detroit Children’s Fund – a non-profit organization that aims to increase the number of quality schools in Detroit.

You won’t be seeing the C8 carrying the VIN #001 on the road because Rick Hendrick told The Detroit Press a couple of months ago that he’ll never drive it. Instead, the first Corvette with the engine behind the seats will be proudly displayed in Hendrick’s Heritage Center at his company headquarters in Charlotte where it will join some 120 other Corvettes, including other first-built examples.

Gallery: 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 VIN #001 and VIN #002

Not only did Rick Hendrick City Chevrolet receive the first mid-engined Corvette, but the dealership also got the VIN #002. The coupe pictured above and finished in Blade Silver was also purchased by Rick Hendrick, who also happens to own the first Acura NSX of the current generation, the first 2018 Camaro ZL1 LE, and also the first previous-gen Camaro ZL1 among many other vehicles.

While you won’t be able to get the VIN 001 and VIN 002, Chevy does allow buyers to customize the Corvette’s VIN for an extra $5,000, which this couple did to match their original Corvette built 67 years ago.