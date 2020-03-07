Nowadays, when you want a Mercedes-Benz pickup, your sole choice would be the X-Class. It's a good option, especially if you consider the V6 turbo diesel engine that's available as one of your choices. The problem is since it's based on the Nissan Navara, expect that it sits atop a ladder-frame chassis which means ride comfort is greatly compromised no matter how good the suspension is. Or you could go with the Mansory Star Trooper G-Wagen pickup, but that would mean shelling out some serious cash.

If those two aren't attractive to you, maybe this one is. World, meet the E-Class Wagon converted into a four-door pickup by Binz, A German coachbuilder.

Gallery: 2000 Mercedes E-Class Pickup For Sale

35 Photos

Listed on Hyman Ltd. with a price tag of $69,500, this one-off E-Class marries the esteemed ride quality of a midsize luxury vehicle with the utility of a pickup truck. It's a one-of-a-kind build, coming from a 2000 E320 that left the factory as a station wagon.

From its C-pillar up to its front-end, this conversion build can't be mistaken with anything else but a proper E-Class. The whole setup was clean, from the fascia up to the beige interior that exudes class. The story differs when you look at the car from the C-pillar towards the rear.

Instead of the usual long roof, the E-Class pickup gets a bed with an unlimited ceiling – useful for hauling tall items in comfort and style. Of note, the body of the car has been stretched by 29 inches or 74 centimeters in order to accommodate the pickup conversion.

Under the hood, a standard M112 3.2-liter V6 resides that looks remarkably clean, mated to a 5-speed automatic conversion. Even better, it only has 21,000 miles (3,219 kilometers) on the clock.

If you're interested in this build, head on over to Hyman Ltd.'s listing and contact them immediately.