Made in America, customized in Germany.
We’re used to seeing all kinds of custom pickup trucks. These days, it seems like there's a dealership or shop in every corner of the U.S. building a limited-edition monster machine with bonkers bodywork and attitude to spare. This Ram 1500 isn’t any different, except in one notable way – it’s built in Germany for the Euro market.
This truck is the product of German tuning company JB Car Design, based in Alsdorf in far western Germany near The Netherlands and Belgium. Those familiar with the name probably associate Ferrari, Porsche, and Lamborghini with it instead of Ram, but 28 of these custom workhorse trucks will be built and sold to Europeans craving off-road adventure.
To that end, customers will get a rig outfitted with a three-inch body lift and a meaty set of 33-inch off-road tires mounted on custom 22-inch wheels. Aggressive fender flares give a bit of extra room for the big tires, and custom bumpers front and rear are fitted with tow hooks and work lights. A remote-operated winch is also included in the front bumper, and an adjustable air suspension is added to the rear axle to level the truck when hauling or towing heavy loads. Skid plates protect vital components beneath the Ram.
As for aesthetics, a steel cage is added to the bed and a pair of LED off-road lights grace the top of the truck. The body gets treated to a custom hood, and the entire truck wears a textured finish called Stone Crush that’s available in a range of colors. For those who love theatrics, a bank of orange lights illuminate the grille at night because why not? It’s a gnarly Ram prowling the back roads of Germany – who wouldn’t want an orange backlit-grille?
The Hemi V8 engine is stock, but JB Car Design adds an LPG conversion to help the big American engine be a bit kinder to the environment. The company says it develops 428 horsepower (319 kilowatts) so it should still bust down trails with significant gusto.
As for cost, JB Car Design says a new Ram as described in its press release costs “around €120,000.” That translates to a healthy $134,725. If that’s too much, the company also offers used models “with only a few kilometers” for €79,500, or $89,245.
Since 1998 the noble tuner JB Car Design in Alsdorf near Aachen is well-known far beyond the city limits of Aachen for converting incomparable unique pieces of Porsche, Ferrari & Lamborghini models into “sports car made to measure”.
Also, the sector for classic vehicles is served at their location. Within six months, the well-rehearsed team – under the leadership of founder and owner Jürgen BECKERS - currently rebuilds a small series of 28 one-of-a-kind Dodge RAM 1500 into an uncompromising Limited Edition, according to customer requirements, that is second to none.
All pick-ups are coated in the newly created and distinctive "Stone-Crunch” varnish - available in all RAL colors - optionally also painted in bi-color. (Painting for all brands from 4,700 EUR up).
The JB-LIMITED-RAM conversion includes massive - adapted to the 3-inch body height - front and rear bumper with towing eyes, fog lights and work lights (5.950, - EUR).ah
The front bumper has an electric cable winch - controllable by remote control – equipped with six tons pulling force., and a 3.5 t trailer hitch has been mounted on the rear. In order to balance the loading- and support-capacity, a remote-controlled air suspension is installed on the rear axle (1.870, - EUR). Electric and LED-illuminated side boards are fitted at the entry (2.950, - EUR).
In addition to a modified grille, a special bonnet with ventilation shaft for the open sports air filter system (EUR 595,-) and an engine underride guard for off-road driving are on board.
The giant rolls on 10J x 22-inch wheels and is equipped with 33 x 12.5 x 22 inches tires for off-road, or optional with 305/45 R22 M+S for the road. Matching spacers and bolted fender flares fit into the picture (5.700, - EUR).
Above the loading area/pick-up bed (5.7 or 6.4 feet, with and without RAM boxes) a 50 x 2 mm custom-built steel cage (also fits the Ford F150, for example) is available (2.950, - EUR).
A curved LED work light is installed on the roof railing that matches the cage (1.750, - EUR).
Since the V8 Hemi engine is quite good for half a million kilometers, the everything but ideal innately rust protection of the RAM is elevated in Alsdorf, at huge cost, to the best possible level.
With each conversion, the complete cabin and cargo area is separated from the frame and everything is individually treated by hand with cavity sealing and rust protection structure before reassembling.
In order to do justice to today's tense environmental situation, each of the unique 28 RAMs are furnished with a low-pollutant, CO2 reduced Prins LPG gas system with approx. 85% nitrogen oxide, approx. 50% hydrocarbon and approx. 95% soot reduction.
Such a “workhorse” consumes approx. 15 l / 100 km. The LPG gas system is only around 50 cents / liter (in Belgium / Luxembourg only around 30 cents / liter).
The additional 122 liter LPG underfloor tank is installed safely and gravity-optimized under the loading area. With a second tank on the loading area, a tank volume of up to 352 liters is achieved for a range of over 2,000 km, whereby a tank filling - depending on the gas price - just costs between 100,- and 150.- EUR. And that's not all! Thanks to the pick-up approval for up to 3.5t, the annual tax is 198,- EUR and the RAM can be driven with a regular class 3 driving license. Insurance with SF10 - about 450, - EUR annually.
For a pick-up with car comfort, a 5.7 liter HEMI V8, more than 400 hp and a 3.5 t trailer load the maintenance costs are unbeatable.
The value of the vehicle herein described is around EUR 120.000,-.
RAMs of the LIMITED EDITION line, with only a few kilometers, the premium tuner already offers them for as low as 79,500 EUR incl. VAT or 66,800 EUR net/export.
Specifications:
RAM 1500 Rebel
5.7L V8 HEMI
Approx. 428 hp
580 Nm
Cylinder deactivation
CO2 emissions 298 g / km (petrol)
Euro 6
8-speed automatic transmission