We’re used to seeing all kinds of custom pickup trucks. These days, it seems like there's a dealership or shop in every corner of the U.S. building a limited-edition monster machine with bonkers bodywork and attitude to spare. This Ram 1500 isn’t any different, except in one notable way – it’s built in Germany for the Euro market.

This truck is the product of German tuning company JB Car Design, based in Alsdorf in far western Germany near The Netherlands and Belgium. Those familiar with the name probably associate Ferrari, Porsche, and Lamborghini with it instead of Ram, but 28 of these custom workhorse trucks will be built and sold to Europeans craving off-road adventure.

To that end, customers will get a rig outfitted with a three-inch body lift and a meaty set of 33-inch off-road tires mounted on custom 22-inch wheels. Aggressive fender flares give a bit of extra room for the big tires, and custom bumpers front and rear are fitted with tow hooks and work lights. A remote-operated winch is also included in the front bumper, and an adjustable air suspension is added to the rear axle to level the truck when hauling or towing heavy loads. Skid plates protect vital components beneath the Ram.

Gallery: Ram 1500 Limited By JB Car Design

17 Photos

As for aesthetics, a steel cage is added to the bed and a pair of LED off-road lights grace the top of the truck. The body gets treated to a custom hood, and the entire truck wears a textured finish called Stone Crush that’s available in a range of colors. For those who love theatrics, a bank of orange lights illuminate the grille at night because why not? It’s a gnarly Ram prowling the back roads of Germany – who wouldn’t want an orange backlit-grille?

The Hemi V8 engine is stock, but JB Car Design adds an LPG conversion to help the big American engine be a bit kinder to the environment. The company says it develops 428 horsepower (319 kilowatts) so it should still bust down trails with significant gusto.

As for cost, JB Car Design says a new Ram as described in its press release costs “around €120,000.” That translates to a healthy $134,725. If that’s too much, the company also offers used models “with only a few kilometers” for €79,500, or $89,245.