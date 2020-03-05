The development of the Volkswagen Arteon wagon, which might arrive as the Arteon Shooting Brake, takes place with very little camouflage when the upcoming long-roof model hits the road. These new spy shots provide a great look at the vehicle. Look for a debut later this year, and there's even a chance of the estate being available in the United States.

In front, this vehicle appears to wear the production-ready parts, except for covering over the inlets in the corners, but this concealment doesn't do much to hide the actual design. In profile, the engineers add some tape to the rear portion of the window surround. At first glance, this alters the way the greenhouse looks but a little further investigation reveals what this element really looks like. At the back, zooming into the images reveals that there are taped panels on top of the taillights.

In addition to the standard model, the Arteon wagon would allegedly get the R treatment to give VW a high-performance wagon in the lineup again. Rumors indicate the model might use a new turbocharged version of the venerable VR6 that would make around 404 horsepower (301 kilowatts). Other info suggests it would have a tuned version of the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 325 hp (242 kW). We have to wait and see which report is true.

The Arteon gets a minor refresh in the United States for the upcoming model year as an effort to boost the model's popularity. The tweaks would include revised lighting and "cool enhancements" to the interior, according to Hein Schafer, VW's senior vice president of product marketing and strategy. He suggested offering the wagon in the U.S was under consideration, too.