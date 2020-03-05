The Genesis GV80 is the luxury brand’s first SUV. It debuted early this year, but details about trim levels and pricing have been slow to emerge. At its January launch, Genesis said it would reach North American dealerships by summer. Spring is almost here, and now we have pricing information for the GV80 and its three trim levels: Standard, Advanced, and Prestige

It turns out the rumors we heard previously about GV80 prices starting around $50,000 are true. In fact, the base model starts at $48,900. Even with a $1,025 destination charge included, the Standard still squeaks in just under $50,000. That will get you a two-wheel-drive GV80, outfitted with a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder making 300 horsepower (224 kilowatts) for the rear wheels. Inside you’ll find leatherette trim with standard-issue heated seats, ambient lighting, a plethora of airbags, a rearview camera, and a healthy selection of driver-assist and safety systems. All in all, it’s not bad for a base-model machine.

Sticking with the four-cylinder and two-wheel drive, the mid-level GV80 Advanced model starts at $52,800. The package adds items such as a 21-speaker stereo, ventilated seats, heated steering wheel, and a panoramic roof. Prestige is the range-topper at $57,050 and plugs in leather seats with additional bolstering and heat for the second row, additional driver assists, and 20-inch wheels.

The price escalates quickly with all-wheel-drive included in the mix. You can add it as an option on all four-cylinder models, but it’s an extra $5,750 on Standard, $6,200 on Advanced, and $6,350 for Prestige. The price difference reflects more than just AWD – various upgrades such as the panoramic roof, seating options, and cameras are pare of the upfit as well. We suspect this is Genesis’ way of not-so-subtly pushing buyers into the 370-hp (276 kW) V6-powered versions, all of which include AWD and the company’s trick road-sensing suspension as standard equipment.

Specifically, the GV80 3.5T Standard AWD starts at $59,150. Advanced jumps to $64,350, and Prestige reaches $70,950. At that price point you get 22-inch wheels, Nappa leather for the seats, the 12.3-inch 3D instrument cluster, power/ventilated second-row seats, heads-up display, and all available driver-assist systems. It’s also the only way to get the automaker’s road-noise cancellation system, which basically uses sound waves to cancel out sound coming from outside the vehicle. Speaking of only way, Genesis does offer the GV80 with a third-row seat. You can only get it on the 3.5T Advanced+ model, however, which starts at $65,050.

Compared to German competition, the GV80 certainly undercuts Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz in the 2WD world. Add AWD to the GV80, however, and pricing is very comparable to machines such as the Audi Q7 and Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class. Similarly, an apples-to-apples comparison with the BMW X5 and its turbocharged inline-six engine is also comparable.

Gallery: 2021 Genesis GV80

33 Photos

In other words, Genesis is poised to take a bite from Germany’s luxury SUV rivals. With 6,000 preorders already in for the GV80, it could be quite the seller when it goes on sale in the U.S. later this year.