With a $1,025 destination fee included it's still just under $50,000.
The Genesis GV80 is the luxury brand’s first SUV. It debuted early this year, but details about trim levels and pricing have been slow to emerge. At its January launch, Genesis said it would reach North American dealerships by summer. Spring is almost here, and now we have pricing information for the GV80 and its three trim levels: Standard, Advanced, and Prestige
It turns out the rumors we heard previously about GV80 prices starting around $50,000 are true. In fact, the base model starts at $48,900. Even with a $1,025 destination charge included, the Standard still squeaks in just under $50,000. That will get you a two-wheel-drive GV80, outfitted with a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder making 300 horsepower (224 kilowatts) for the rear wheels. Inside you’ll find leatherette trim with standard-issue heated seats, ambient lighting, a plethora of airbags, a rearview camera, and a healthy selection of driver-assist and safety systems. All in all, it’s not bad for a base-model machine.
Sticking with the four-cylinder and two-wheel drive, the mid-level GV80 Advanced model starts at $52,800. The package adds items such as a 21-speaker stereo, ventilated seats, heated steering wheel, and a panoramic roof. Prestige is the range-topper at $57,050 and plugs in leather seats with additional bolstering and heat for the second row, additional driver assists, and 20-inch wheels.
|GV80 Trim Level
|MSRP (not including $1,025 destination charge)
|GV80 2.5T Standard
|$48,900
|GV80 2.5T Advanced
|$52,800
|GV80 2.5T Prestige
|$57,050
|GV80 2.5T AWD Standard
|$54,650
|GV80 2.5T AWD Advanced
|$59,000
|GV80 2.5T AWD Prestige
|$63,400
|GV80 3.5T AWD Standard
|$59,150
|GV80 3.5T AWD Advanced
|$64,350
|GV80 3.5T AWD Advanced+
|$65,050
|GV80 3.5T AWD Prestige
|$70,950
The price escalates quickly with all-wheel-drive included in the mix. You can add it as an option on all four-cylinder models, but it’s an extra $5,750 on Standard, $6,200 on Advanced, and $6,350 for Prestige. The price difference reflects more than just AWD – various upgrades such as the panoramic roof, seating options, and cameras are part of the upfit as well. We suspect this is Genesis’ way of not-so-subtly pushing buyers into the 370-hp (276 kW) V6-powered versions, all of which include AWD and the company’s trick road-sensing suspension as standard equipment.
Specifically, the GV80 3.5T Standard AWD starts at $59,150. Advanced jumps to $64,350, and Prestige reaches $70,950. At that price point you get 22-inch wheels, Nappa leather for the seats, the 12.3-inch 3D instrument cluster, power/ventilated second-row seats, heads-up display, and all available driver-assist systems.
It’s also the only way to get the automaker’s road-noise cancellation system, which basically uses sound waves to cancel out sound coming from outside the vehicle. Speaking of only way, Genesis does offer the GV80 with a third-row seat. You can only get it on the 3.5T Advanced+ model, however, which starts at $65,050.
Gallery: 2021 Genesis GV80
Compared to German competition, the GV80 certainly undercuts Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz in the 2WD world. Add AWD to the GV80, however, and pricing is very comparable to machines such as the Audi Q7 and Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class. Similarly, an apples-to-apples comparison with the BMW X5 and its turbocharged inline-six engine is also comparable.
In other words, Genesis is poised to take a bite from Germany’s luxury SUV rivals. With 6,000 preorders already in for the GV80, it could be quite the seller when it goes on sale in the U.S. later this year.
GENESIS ANNOUNCES 2021 GENESIS GV80 PRICING; STARTS AT COMPETITIVE $48,900
Mar 5, 2020
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., March 5, 2020 – The 2021 Genesis GV80 goes on sale this summer with a 2.5T inline four-cylinder turbocharged engine or a 3.5T V-6 twin-turbocharged engine. GV80s equipped with the 2.5T engine will be available with rear-wheel drive (RWD) or optional all-wheel drive (AWD), with a starting Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $48,900. GV80s equipped with the 3.5T engine are available only with all-wheel drive (AWD).
Each GV80 2.5T drivetrain variant (RWD or AWD) is offered in three trim levels: Standard, ADVANCED, and PRESTIGE; while GV80 3.5T variants (AWD), are available in four trim levels: Standard, ADVANCED, ADVANCED+ and PRESTIGE. Every GV80 SUV comes standard with class-leading active and passive safety technology, highly refined luxury interior appointments and driver-focused features.
“To our valued customers, we can’t wait to show you how much design, quality and technology you’ll find in our all-new GV80 SUV. To our near-future customers who’ve already initiated over 6,000 reservations for the GV80, we can hardly wait to have you driving your new Genesis,” said Mark Del Rosso, President and CEO, Genesis Motor North America. He continued, “To our competitors, consider the GV80’s pricing a shot across the bow. To our business partners, we can’t wait to grow together with you, to new heights, over the next several years.”
|GV80 Trim
|MSRP
|GV80 2.5T RWD Standard
|$48,900
|GV80 2.5T RWD ADVANCED
|$52,800
|GV80 2.5T RWD PRESTIGE
|$57,050
|GV80 2.5T AWD Standard
|$54,650
|GV80 2.5T AWD ADVANCED
|$59,000
|GV80 2.5T AWD PRESTIGE
|$63,400
|GV80 3.5T AWD Standard
|$59,150
|GV80 3.5T AWD ADVANCED
|$64,350
|GV80 3.5T AWD ADVANCED+
|$65,050
|GV80 3.5T AWD PRESTIGE
|$70,950
Additionally, Metallic and Pearl Paint Colors are a standalone $400 option.
GV802.5T RWD Standard: $48,900
The list of standard features on the GV80 2.5T RWD trim is very competitive.
|
Mechanical
|
|
Exterior
|
|
Interior
|
|
Safety
|
|
Convenience
|
|
|
|
Multimedia / Infotainment
|
|
|
GV80 2.5T RWD ADVANCED: $52,800 (ADVANCED trim adds):
Includes all above-referenced GV80 2.5T RWD Standard content plus:
|
ADVANCED adds (from Standard):
|
GV80 2.5T RWD PRESTIGE: $57,050 (PRESTIGE trim adds):
Includes all above-referenced GV80 2.5T RWD ADVANCED content plus:
|
PRESTIGE adds (from ADVANCED):
|
GV80 2.5T AWD Standard: $54,650
The list of standard features on the GV80 2.5T AWD trim is very competitive.
|
Standard Equipment:
|
GV80 2.5T AWD ADVANCED: $59,000 (ADVANCED trim adds):
Includes all above-referenced GV80 2.5T AWD Standard content plus:
|
ADVANCED adds (from Standard):
|
GV80 2.5T AWD PRESTIGE: $63,400 (PRESTIGE trim adds):
Includes all above-referenced GV80 2.5T AWD ADVANCED content plus:
|
PRESTIGE adds (from ADVANCED):
|
GV80 3.5T AWD Standard: $59,150
The list of standard features on the GV80 3.5T AWD trim is very competitive.
|
3.5T Standard Equipment:
|
GV80 3.5T AWD ADVANCED: $64,350 (ADVANCED trim adds):
Includes all above-referenced GV80 3.5T AWD Standard content plus:
|
ADVANCED adds (from Standard):
|
GV80 3.5T AWD ADVANCED+: $65,050 (ADVANCED+ trim adds):
Includes all above-referenced GV80 3.5T AWD ADVANCED content plus:
|
ADVANCED+ adds (from ADVANCED):
|
GV80 3.5T AWD PRESTIGE: $70,950 (PRESTIGE trim adds):
Includes all above-referenced GV80 3.5T AWD ADVANCED content plus:
|
PRESTIGE adds (from ADVANCED):
|
The Genesis Experience
Beyond intriguing design, unparalleled luxury, dynamic performance, and segment-leading safety, GV80 customers will enjoy numerous amenities that are a hallmark of the Genesis brand:
- Three years/36,000 miles of complimentary scheduled maintenance
- Three years/36,000 miles of complimentary Genesis Service Valet care
- Three years of complimentary Genesis Connected Services
- Three years of complimentary SiriusXM® Travel Link (Data Services)
- Three years of complimentary Annual Multimedia and Navigation Updates
- Lifetime complimentary traffic data via HD+ Traffic radio
Genesis 2021 GV80 Model Range Pricing Summary
|Powertrain(Engine / Transmission / Drivetrain)
|Model
|MSRP
|2.5T / 8AT / RWD
|2.5T RWD Standard
|$48,900
|2.5T RWD ADVANCED
|$52,800
|2.5T RWD PRESTIGE
|$57,050
|Powertrain(Engine / Transmission/ Drivetrain)
|Model
|MSRP
|2.5T / 8AT / AWD
|2.5T AWD Standard
|$54,650
|2.5T AWD ADVANCED
|$59,000
|2.5T AWD PRESTIGE
|$63,400
|Powertrain(Engine / Transmission/ Drivetrain)
|Model
|MSRP
|3.5T / 8AT / AWD
|3.5T AWD Standard
|$59,150
|3.5T AWD ADVANCED
|$64,350
|3.5T AWD ADVANCED+
|$65,050
|3.5T AWD PRESTIGE
|$70,950
|Metallic and Pearl Paints:
|$400
*Freight Charges for the 2021MY Genesis GV80 are $1,025