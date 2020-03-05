With a $1,025 destination fee included it's still just under $50,000.

The Genesis GV80 is the luxury brand’s first SUV. It debuted early this year, but details about trim levels and pricing have been slow to emerge. At its January launch, Genesis said it would reach North American dealerships by summer. Spring is almost here, and now we have pricing information for the GV80 and its three trim levels: Standard, Advanced, and Prestige

It turns out the rumors we heard previously about GV80 prices starting around $50,000 are true. In fact, the base model starts at $48,900. Even with a $1,025 destination charge included, the Standard still squeaks in just under $50,000. That will get you a two-wheel-drive GV80, outfitted with a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder making 300 horsepower (224 kilowatts) for the rear wheels. Inside you’ll find leatherette trim with standard-issue heated seats, ambient lighting, a plethora of airbags, a rearview camera, and a healthy selection of driver-assist and safety systems. All in all, it’s not bad for a base-model machine.

The First Genesis SUV:

genesis gv80 debuts luxury suv Genesis GV80 Finally Debuts As The World's Latest Luxury SUV
genesis gv80 first look video 2021 Genesis GV80: A Detailed Look At The New Luxury SUV

Sticking with the four-cylinder and two-wheel drive, the mid-level GV80 Advanced model starts at $52,800. The package adds items such as a 21-speaker stereo, ventilated seats, heated steering wheel, and a panoramic roof. Prestige is the range-topper at $57,050 and plugs in leather seats with additional bolstering and heat for the second row, additional driver assists, and 20-inch wheels.

GV80 Trim Level MSRP (not including $1,025 destination charge)
GV80 2.5T Standard $48,900
GV80 2.5T Advanced $52,800
GV80 2.5T Prestige $57,050
GV80 2.5T AWD Standard $54,650
GV80 2.5T AWD Advanced $59,000
GV80 2.5T AWD Prestige $63,400
GV80 3.5T AWD Standard $59,150
GV80 3.5T AWD Advanced $64,350
GV80 3.5T AWD Advanced+ $65,050
GV80 3.5T AWD Prestige $70,950

The price escalates quickly with all-wheel-drive included in the mix. You can add it as an option on all four-cylinder models, but it’s an extra $5,750 on Standard, $6,200 on Advanced, and $6,350 for Prestige. The price difference reflects more than just AWD – various upgrades such as the panoramic roof, seating options, and cameras are part of the upfit as well. We suspect this is Genesis’ way of not-so-subtly pushing buyers into the 370-hp (276 kW) V6-powered versions, all of which include AWD and the company’s trick road-sensing suspension as standard equipment.

Specifically, the GV80 3.5T Standard AWD starts at $59,150. Advanced jumps to $64,350, and Prestige reaches $70,950. At that price point you get 22-inch wheels, Nappa leather for the seats, the 12.3-inch 3D instrument cluster, power/ventilated second-row seats, heads-up display, and all available driver-assist systems.

It’s also the only way to get the automaker’s road-noise cancellation system, which basically uses sound waves to cancel out sound coming from outside the vehicle. Speaking of only way, Genesis does offer the GV80 with a third-row seat. You can only get it on the 3.5T Advanced+ model, however, which starts at $65,050.

Gallery: 2021 Genesis GV80

2021 Genesis GV80
33 Photos
2021 Genesis GV80 2021 Genesis GV80 Live Photos 2021 Genesis GV80 Live Photos 2021 Genesis GV80 Live Photos 2021 Genesis GV80 Live Photos 2021 Genesis GV80 Live Photos 2021 Genesis GV80 Live Photos

Compared to German competition, the GV80 certainly undercuts Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz in the 2WD world. Add AWD to the GV80, however, and pricing is very comparable to machines such as the Audi Q7 and Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class. Similarly, an apples-to-apples comparison with the BMW X5 and its turbocharged inline-six engine is also comparable.

In other words, Genesis is poised to take a bite from Germany’s luxury SUV rivals. With 6,000 preorders already in for the GV80, it could be quite the seller when it goes on sale in the U.S. later this year.

 

Source: Genesis
Hide press releaseShow press release

GENESIS ANNOUNCES 2021 GENESIS GV80 PRICING; STARTS AT COMPETITIVE $48,900

Mar 5, 2020

 

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., March 5, 2020 – The 2021 Genesis GV80 goes on sale this summer with a 2.5T inline four-cylinder turbocharged engine or a 3.5T V-6 twin-turbocharged engine. GV80s equipped with the 2.5T engine will be available with rear-wheel drive (RWD) or optional all-wheel drive (AWD), with a starting Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $48,900. GV80s equipped with the 3.5T engine are available only with all-wheel drive (AWD).

Each GV80 2.5T drivetrain variant (RWD or AWD) is offered in three trim levels: Standard, ADVANCED, and PRESTIGE; while GV80 3.5T variants (AWD), are available in four trim levels: Standard, ADVANCED, ADVANCED+ and PRESTIGE. Every GV80 SUV comes standard with class-leading active and passive safety technology, highly refined luxury interior appointments and driver-focused features.

“To our valued customers, we can’t wait to show you how much design, quality and technology you’ll find in our all-new GV80 SUV. To our near-future customers who’ve already initiated over 6,000 reservations for the GV80, we can hardly wait to have you driving your new Genesis,” said Mark Del Rosso, President and CEO, Genesis Motor North America. He continued, “To our competitors, consider the GV80’s pricing a shot across the bow. To our business partners, we can’t wait to grow together with you, to new heights, over the next several years.”

GV80 Trim MSRP
GV80 2.5T RWD Standard $48,900
GV80 2.5T RWD ADVANCED $52,800
GV80 2.5T RWD PRESTIGE $57,050
GV80 2.5T AWD Standard $54,650
GV80 2.5T AWD ADVANCED $59,000
GV80 2.5T AWD PRESTIGE $63,400
GV80 3.5T AWD Standard $59,150
GV80 3.5T AWD ADVANCED $64,350
GV80 3.5T AWD ADVANCED+ $65,050
GV80 3.5T AWD PRESTIGE $70,950


Additionally, Metallic and Pearl Paint Colors are a standalone $400 option.

GV802.5T RWD Standard: $48,900
The list of standard features on the GV80 2.5T RWD trim is very competitive.

Mechanical

  • 2.5L I4 T-GDI
  • 8-speed AT SBW w/Paddle-Shifters
  • Electric Parking Brake (EPB) w/Auto Hold

 

 

  • Multi-link Front & Rear Suspension w/ Self-Leveling
  • Ventilated Front & Rear Disc Brakes
  • Drive Mode Select w/Individual Mode Setting
  • R-MDPS w/Variable Gear Ratio Steering

Exterior

  • 19-inch Alloy Wheels
  • Dual Muffler
  • LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs)
  • Full LED Quad Headlights

 

 

  • Full LED Rear Combination Lamps
  • High Beam Assist (HBA)
  • Power-folding EC Outside Mirrors w/Turn-signal Indicator & Genesis Logo Puddle Lamps
  • Privacy Glass Rear Side & Back Windows

Interior

  • 5-Passenger Seating (2 + 3)
  • 40/20/40 2nd Row Folding Seats
  • Leatherette Seating Surface
  • 12-way Power Front Seats (with 4-way Power Lumbar)
  • Smart Posture Care System
  • Heated Front Seats
  • Integrated Memory System (2-Settings)

 

 

  • Front Passenger Seat Walk-in Device
  • Touch type Dual Zone Climate Control (HVAC)
  • Piano Black Gloss Trim
  • Leatherette wrapped /stitched Upper IP
  • Door Panels w/Perforated Leatherette Inserts
  • Metal door scuff
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Adjustable Interior Ambient Lighting

Safety

  • Vehicle Stability Management w/ESC & TCS
  • 10 Airbags – Driver side knee, advanced front, enhanced front side & rollover-sensing side curtain, rear seat-mounted side impact airbags, center airbag
  • Front & Rear Outboard Seatbelt Pre-tensioner
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System (Individual)
  • Temporary Spare
  • Forward Collision Avoidance-Assist w/ Pedestrian & Cyclist detection, Junction & Lane-Change Assist, and Evasive Steering Assist
  • Smart Cruise Control

 

  • Highway Driving Assist II
  • Driver Attention Warning
  • Lane Keeping Assist
  • Lane Following Assist
  • Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance-Assist
  • Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance-Assist
  • Safe Exit Assist w/Power Child Lock
  • Auto Defog
  • Rain-sensing Wipers
  • Parking Distance Warning (Front & Rear)

 

Convenience

  • Proximity Key w/Push Button Start
  • Proximity Sensor on Front Doors
  • Power Hands-free Smart Liftgate w/ Auto Open
  • Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel
  • Power Windows w/Front & Rear Auto Down/Up
  • Rearview Camera w/Dynamic Guidelines
  • EC Inside Mirror w/ HomeLink
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio, Cruise & Phone Controls

 

  • Illuminated Vanity Mirrors w/Dual Sunvisor Extensions
  • Map lights, Dome Light, Cargo Light
  • Dual Zone Climate Control w/ micro filter
  • Dual USB Front (R 2.1A, 1 with data + 1 charge only)
  • Dual USB 2nd Row (charge only)
  • 12V power outlets (1 Front/1 Cargo)
  • Cargo Cover
  • Towing Wiring

 

 

Multimedia / Infotainment

  • Premium AVN 14.5” HD Screen
  • Premium Audio with 12 Speakers
  • 8” Color LCD Cluster Display + Analog Gauges
  • Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

 

  • Bluetooth® Hands-free Phone & Audio Streaming System
  • Genesis Connected Services
  • Rearview Camera w/Dynamic Guidelines
  • AM/FM/XM Radio®/HD Radio®

 

 

 

GV80 2.5T RWD ADVANCED: $52,800 (ADVANCED trim adds):
Includes all above-referenced GV80 2.5T RWD Standard content plus:

ADVANCED adds (from Standard):

  • Panoramic Roof
  • Matte Finish Wood Trim
  • Ventilated Front Seats
  • Manual Rear Side Shades
  • Digital Key (NFC)

 

  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Rear Cargo 110V AC Power
  • Wireless Device Charger
  • Rear Occupant Alert
  • Lexicon Premium Audio w/21-Speakers

 

 

GV80 2.5T RWD PRESTIGE: $57,050 (PRESTIGE trim adds):
Includes all above-referenced GV80 2.5T RWD ADVANCED content plus:

PRESTIGE adds (from ADVANCED):

  • Leather Seating Surfaces
  • 20" Alloy Wheels with All-Season tires
    • Front & Rear: 265/50R20
  • Surround View Monitor
  • Blind-Spot View Monitor

 

  • Remote Smart Parking Assist
  • Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist (Rear)
  • 3-Zone Climate
  • Power Driver Seat Bolster & Cushion Extension
  • Active Motion Seat
  • Heated 2nd Row Seats

 

GV80 2.5T AWD Standard: $54,650
The list of standard features on the GV80 2.5T AWD trim is very competitive.

Standard Equipment:

  • AWD
  • Panoramic Roof
  • Matte Finish Wood Trim
  • Ventilated Front Seats
  • Manual Rear Side Shades

 

 

  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Rear Cargo 110V AC Power
  • Wireless Device Charger
  • Digital Key (NFC)
  • Rear Occupant Alert

 

GV80 2.5T AWD ADVANCED: $59,000 (ADVANCED trim adds):
Includes all above-referenced GV80 2.5T AWD Standard content plus:

ADVANCED adds (from Standard):

  • 20" Alloy Wheels with All-Season tires
    • Front & Rear: 265/50R20
  • Leather Seating Surfaces
  • Surround View Monitor

 

  • Blind-Spot View Monitor
  • Remote Smart Parking Assist
  • Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist (Rear)
  • Lexicon Premium Audio w/21-Speakers

 

GV80 2.5T AWD PRESTIGE: $63,400 (PRESTIGE trim adds):
Includes all above-referenced GV80 2.5T AWD ADVANCED content plus:

PRESTIGE adds (from ADVANCED):

  • 22" Alloy Wheels with All-Season tires
    • Front & Rear: 265/40R22
  • Electronically Controlled Suspension w/ Road Preview
    • Removes: Rear Self-Leveling Function
  • Heads-Up Display

 

  • Road Active Noise Cancellation
  • Power Driver Seat Bolster & Cushion Extension
  • Active Motion Seat
  • 3-Zone Climate
  • Heated 2nd Row Seats

 

GV80 3.5T AWD Standard: $59,150
The list of standard features on the GV80 3.5T AWD trim is very competitive.

3.5T Standard Equipment:

  • 3.5L Twin-Turbo V6
  • Larger Front Brakes
  • 20" Alloy Wheels with All-Season tires
    • Front & Rear: 265/50R20

 

  • Electronically Controlled Suspension w/ Road Preview
    • Removes: Rear Self-Leveling Function

 

GV80 3.5T AWD ADVANCED: $64,350 (ADVANCED trim adds):
Includes all above-referenced GV80 3.5T AWD Standard content plus:

ADVANCED adds (from Standard):

  • Surround View Monitor
  • Blind-Spot View Monitor
  • Remote Smart Parking Assist
  • Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist (Rear)
  • Lexicon Premium Audio w/21-Speakers
  • Heads-Up Display

 

  • Leather Seating Surfaces
  • Power Driver Seat Bolster & Cushion Extension
  • Active Motion Seat
  • 3-Zone Climate
  • Heated 2nd Row Seats

 

GV80 3.5T AWD ADVANCED+: $65,050 (ADVANCED+ trim adds):
Includes all above-referenced GV80 3.5T AWD ADVANCED content plus:

ADVANCED+ adds (from ADVANCED):

  • 3rd Row Seats with Power Folding 50/50 Split (7 passenger configuration)

 

 

GV80 3.5T AWD PRESTIGE: $70,950 (PRESTIGE trim adds):
Includes all above-referenced GV80 3.5T AWD ADVANCED content plus:

PRESTIGE adds (from ADVANCED):

  • 22" Alloy Wheels with All-Season tires
    • Front & Rear: 265/40R22
  • Electronic Limited Slip Differential (Rear)
  • Road Active Noise Cancellation
  • Nappa Leather Seating Surfaces
  • Power 2nd Row Seats

 

  • 12.3” 3D Digital Cluster
  • Power Rear Side Window Shade
  • Ventilated 2nd Row Seats (Outboard)
  • Power Door Closure
  • 2nd Row Vanity Mirrors
  • Suede headliner and pillar trim

 

The Genesis Experience

Beyond intriguing design, unparalleled luxury, dynamic performance, and segment-leading safety, GV80 customers will enjoy numerous amenities that are a hallmark of the Genesis brand:

  • Three years/36,000 miles of complimentary scheduled maintenance
  • Three years/36,000 miles of complimentary Genesis Service Valet care
  • Three years of complimentary Genesis Connected Services
  • Three years of complimentary SiriusXM® Travel Link (Data Services)
  • Three years of complimentary Annual Multimedia and Navigation Updates
  • Lifetime complimentary traffic data via HD+ Traffic radio

 

Genesis 2021 GV80 Model Range Pricing Summary

Powertrain(Engine / Transmission / Drivetrain) Model MSRP
2.5T / 8AT / RWD 2.5T RWD Standard $48,900
2.5T RWD ADVANCED $52,800
2.5T RWD PRESTIGE $57,050
Powertrain(Engine / Transmission/ Drivetrain) Model MSRP
2.5T / 8AT / AWD 2.5T AWD Standard $54,650
2.5T AWD ADVANCED $59,000
2.5T AWD PRESTIGE $63,400
Powertrain(Engine / Transmission/ Drivetrain) Model MSRP
3.5T / 8AT / AWD 3.5T AWD Standard $59,150
3.5T AWD ADVANCED $64,350
3.5T AWD ADVANCED+ $65,050
3.5T AWD PRESTIGE $70,950
  Metallic and Pearl Paints: $400

*Freight Charges for the 2021MY Genesis GV80 are $1,025