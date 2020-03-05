There are lots of trim lines for a buyer to choose from.
The refreshed 2021 Volkswagen Atlas is on the way with a base price of $31,545 (plus an additional $1,020 destination fee on all models). This is the same starting cost as for the 2020 model year version of the crossover. Deliveries of the updated crossover begin in the second quarter of this year.
The 2021 Atlas wears updated styling that makes it look a bit more like the new Atlas Cross Sport. Revised bumpers increase the crossover's length by nearly 3 inches (7.62 centimeters). The powertrain options consist of a turbocharged four-cylinder making 235 horsepower (175 kilowatts) or a V6 with 276 hp (206 kW). Both engines use an eight-speed automatic gearbox, and customers have the choice of front- or all-wheel-drive layouts.
Gallery: 2021 Volkswagen Atlas
The 2021 Atlas lineup starts with the S trim that comes exclusively with the turbocharged four-cylinder engine. Upgrading to all-wheel drive takes the price to $33,445. It comes standard with features like LED headlights, rain-sensing wipers, heated mirrors, and a 6.5-inch infotainment screen.
The SE is the next step up the range for $34,895 with front-wheel drive or $36,795 with AWD. It also only gets the four-cylinder engine. However, the additional amenities over the S include Keyless access, a 10-way power driver's seat, three-zone automatic climate control, and an 8-inch infotainment display.
The SE with Technology makes the V6 available. The trim level is $36,895 for the four-cylinder or $38,295 with the V6, and all-wheel drive is an additional $1,900 with both engines. This model has a power hatchback, front and rear park distance control, and automatic cruise control. On this grade and above, buyers can choose to install captain's chairs instead of a bench in the second row as an option for $695.
The SEL comes with the V6 for $42,295 with front-wheel drive or with the all-wheel-drive turbocharged four-cylinder for $42,395. They have memory for the driver's seat, power passenger seat, navigation for the infotainment system, and a panoramic sunroof. The driver assistance tech includes lane assist, traffic jam assist, and road sign recognition.
Motor1.com Car Buying Service
The SEL Premium only comes with all-wheel drive, but buyers can get it with the four-cylinder for $47,195 or V6 for $48,995. It has ventilated and heated front seats, heated rear seats, and a Fender stereo. The suite of driver-assistance tech includes park assist and an area-view camera.
The SE, SEL, and SEL Premium grades are available with an R-Line package that adds different wheels, black-trimmed bumpers, and stainless steel pedal caps.
VOLKSWAGEN ANNOUNCES PRICING FOR NEW 2021 ATLAS
Mar 5, 2020
With a starting MSRP of $31,545, the updated Atlas offers a bolder design presence as well as advanced connectivity and new driver-assistance features for the seven-seater
276hp V6 or 235hp four-cylinder TSI® engine mated to eight-speed automatic transmission with available Volkswagen 4Motion®
Standard features include: 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels, full LED lighting, Front Assist, Blind Spot Monitor, and Car-Net® with Wi-Fi capability
Available features include: 20- and 21-inch wheels, heated rear seats, leather seating surfaces, Adaptive Front-light System, wireless charging, Volkswagen Digital Cockpit, Fender® Premium Audio System, ACC, Lane Assist, Traffic Jam Assist, and Dynamic Road Sign Display
Herndon, VA — Today, Volkswagen of America, Inc., announced pricing for the new 2021 Atlas will start at $31,545 MSRP. Improving on the success of the outgoing model, the refreshed seven-seater SUV offers a bolder design as well as interior upgrades, advanced connectivity, and new driver-assistance features.
The Atlas will be available with two powertrains: a 276-hp V6 and a 235-hp four-cylinder turbocharged and direct-injection TSI® engine. Both engines are mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and are available with Volkswagen’s 4Motion® all-wheel-drive system. The 2.0T and 4Motion pairing is new for 2021, as is the availability of the four-cylinder engine on top trimlines.
The updated Atlas maintains the same underpinnings of the outgoing model, but is nearly three inches longer, thanks to new front and rear bumper styling. New headlight and taillight designs with standard LED lighting give the Atlas a more aggressive stance, especially when paired with the sculpted bumpers. Similar to the Atlas Cross Sport, the Atlas now features a bold three-bar grille that extends into the new front light assemblies, giving the SUV a stylish design presence.
Inside, the Atlas features interior upgrades, advanced connectivity and driver-assistance features that are new to the seven-seater. These appointments include a new steering wheel, available contrast stitching on leather seating surfaces and door trim, and 8-inch Composition Media infotainment system on all models but the base S trim. All trims come standard with the next generation Car-Net® telematics system and have in-car Wi-Fi capability when subscribed to a data plan. Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Monitoring (Front Assist), Blind Spot Monitor, and Rear Traffic Alert are standard on all models.
The 2021 Volkswagen Atlas will be available in eight trim levels and is expected to begin arriving at Volkswagen dealers in Q2 2020.
MODEL LINEUP
S
The Atlas S FWD starts at $31,545 MSRP, and features a four-cylinder turbocharged and direct-injection 2.0-liter TSI engine. The Atlas S 4Motion starts at $33,445 MSRP. Standard features include: 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels; LED headlights, Daytime Running Lights (DRLs), and taillights; rain-sensing wipers; heated side mirrors; cloth seating surfaces; auto-dimming rearview mirror; LED interior lighting; Composition Color infotainment system with a 6.5-inch glass-covered touchscreen display, App-Connect and Bluetooth connectivity for compatible devices; and rearview camera. Standard driver-assistance features include Front Assist and Blind Spot Monitor.
SE
Building off the S trim, the Atlas SE starts at $34,895 for the FWD, and $36,795 for the SE 4Motion. Standard features include: 18-inch machined wheels; KESSY® keyless access; leatherette seating surfaces; 10-way power driver’s seat; heated front seats; Climatronic® three-zone automatic climate control; Composition Media infotainment system with an 8.0-inch glass-covered touchscreen display and Voice Control; SiriusXM® satellite radio (with three-month trial); wireless charging for compatible devices; two front and two rear USB ports plus one in the center console (for charging only); and a power liftgate.
SE with Technology
SE with Technology models start at $36,895 for the four-cylinder FWD, and $38,295 for the optional V6. 4Motion adds $1,900 to both powertrain options. Standard features include: 20-inch aluminum-alloy wheels; Easy Open rear liftgate; remote start; and 115-volt power outlet in the second row. Standard driver-assistance features include front and rear Park Distance Control and Automatic Cruise Control (ACC) with Stop and Go.
SE with Technology R-Line
SE with Technology R-Line models build on the previous trim with additional R-Line® content. MSRP starts at $39,695 for the V6 FWD, and $41,595 for the optional 4Motion. Standard R-Line features include: 20-inch twin five-spoke alloy wheels in a dark graphite color, black accented R-Line bumpers, signature R-Line badging, and stainless-steel pedal caps.
SEL
Starting at $42,295 for the V6 FWD and $42,395 for the four-cylinder 4Motion, SEL models build on the features of SE with Technology models. Standard content includes: LED headlights with an Adaptive Front-lighting System (AFS); silver roof rails; driver’s seat memory function; 8-way power passenger seat; Volkswagen Digital Cockpit and Discover Media infotainment system with navigation; panoramic sunroof; and the V6 Towing Package. Standard driver-assistance features include Lane Assist, Traffic Jam Assist, and Dynamic Road Sign Display.
SEL R-Line
SEL R-Line models build on the previous trim, adding R-Line content. MSRP starts at $43,995 for the V6 FWD and $45,895 for the 4Motion V6 model. Standard features include: 21-inch machined wheels; black accented R-Line bumpers; signature R-Line badging; and stainless steel pedal caps.
SEL Premium
The Atlas SEL Premium, which builds on the SEL trim and features standard 4Motion, starts at $47,195 for the four-cylinder model and is $48,995 for the V6 model. Standard features include: 4Motion with Active Control all-wheel-drive system; 20-inch machined wheels; leather seats; ventilated/heated front seats and heated rear seats; ambient lighting and Fender Premium Audio system. Standard driver-assistance features include Park Assist and the Area View camera.
SEL Premium R-Line
SEL Premium R-Line models build on the previous trim with additional R-Line content. MSRP starts at $50,695 for the V6 4Motion model. Standard R-Line content includes: 21-inch machined wheels; black accented R-Line bumpers; signature R-Line badging; and stainless steel pedal caps.
Destination fee on all models is $1,020.
OPTIONS
Captain’s Chairs. Available on the SE with Technology and above. Includes two Captain’s Chairs in the second row to replace the bench seat for $695.
Panoramic Sunroof. Available on the SE with Technology and the SE with Technology R-Line. Includes a panoramic sunroof with electric tilt-and-slide function for $1,200.
V6 Towing Package Available on the SE with Technology and the SE with Technology R-Line V6 models. Includes a factory trailer hitch and more powerful alternator for $550.