The refreshed 2021 Volkswagen Atlas is on the way with a base price of $31,545 (plus an additional $1,020 destination fee on all models). This is the same starting cost as for the 2020 model year version of the crossover. Deliveries of the updated crossover begin in the second quarter of this year.

The 2021 Atlas wears updated styling that makes it look a bit more like the new Atlas Cross Sport. Revised bumpers increase the crossover's length by nearly 3 inches (7.62 centimeters). The powertrain options consist of a turbocharged four-cylinder making 235 horsepower (175 kilowatts) or a V6 with 276 hp (206 kW). Both engines use an eight-speed automatic gearbox, and customers have the choice of front- or all-wheel-drive layouts.

The 2021 Atlas lineup starts with the S trim that comes exclusively with the turbocharged four-cylinder engine. Upgrading to all-wheel drive takes the price to $33,445. It comes standard with features like LED headlights, rain-sensing wipers, heated mirrors, and a 6.5-inch infotainment screen.

The SE is the next step up the range for $34,895 with front-wheel drive or $36,795 with AWD. It also only gets the four-cylinder engine. However, the additional amenities over the S include Keyless access, a 10-way power driver's seat, three-zone automatic climate control, and an 8-inch infotainment display.

The SE with Technology makes the V6 available. The trim level is $36,895 for the four-cylinder or $38,295 with the V6, and all-wheel drive is an additional $1,900 with both engines. This model has a power hatchback, front and rear park distance control, and automatic cruise control. On this grade and above, buyers can choose to install captain's chairs instead of a bench in the second row as an option for $695.

The SEL comes with the V6 for $42,295 with front-wheel drive or with the all-wheel-drive turbocharged four-cylinder for $42,395. They have memory for the driver's seat, power passenger seat, navigation for the infotainment system, and a panoramic sunroof. The driver assistance tech includes lane assist, traffic jam assist, and road sign recognition.

The SEL Premium only comes with all-wheel drive, but buyers can get it with the four-cylinder for $47,195 or V6 for $48,995. It has ventilated and heated front seats, heated rear seats, and a Fender stereo. The suite of driver-assistance tech includes park assist and an area-view camera.

The SE, SEL, and SEL Premium grades are available with an R-Line package that adds different wheels, black-trimmed bumpers, and stainless steel pedal caps.