The Jaguar I-Pace was named World Car of the Year in 2019 and its successor on the throne will be elected in April this year. The organizers of this year’s competition have just announced the top three finalists in each of the five categories.

Starting with the main category, World Car of the Year, the jury of “86 distinguished international automotive journalists” has nominated the Mazda3 and Mazda CX-30, together with the Kia Telluride, while the performance car list includes the Porsche 718 Spyder/Cayman GT4, Porsche 911, and Porsche Taycan. In the urban category, the finalists are the Kia Soul EV, Mini Electric, and Volkswagen T-Cross. Below is the list of all finalists in all categories.



World Car of the Year

- Kia Telluride

- Mazda CX-30

- Mazda3

World Urban Car

- Kia Soul EV

- Mini Electric

- Volkswagen T-Cross

World Luxury Car

- Mercedes Benz EQC

- Porsche 911

- Porsche Taycan

World Performance Car

- Porsche 718 Spyder/Cayman GT4

- Porsche 911

- Porsche Taycan

World Car Design of the Year

- Mazda3

- Peugeot 208

- Porsche Taycan

The winners in all categories will be announced during a special press conference scheduled for April 8 during the New York Auto Show. However, there are already some concerns regarding a potential cancelation of the event due to the coronavirus outbreak, which already took the Shanghai, Tokyo, and Geneva shows as victims.

As a reminder, last year’s WCOTY awards went to the Jaguar I-Pace, as mentioned above, as well as the McLaren 720S (performance car), Audi A7 (luxury car), and Suzuki Jimny (urban car). The British all-electric crossover also won the titles in the green category, as well as the World Car Design of the Year award.