It's an RS heaven.
Another Audi RS gem joins the brand’s U.S. lineup for the new model year. The 2021 RS7 with its monstrous 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 lands in America with a starting price of $114,000 before destination charge and other taxes.
That’s a hefty figure, there’s no denying that, but the fast four-door coupe comes from the factory with a peak output of 591 horsepower (441 kilowatts) and 590 pound-feet of torque (800 Newton-meters), effectively making it the most powerful A7 member to date. That’s possible thanks to a hybridized 4.0-liter V8 using a 48-volt electrical system. Basically, it’s the same engine you’ll also find in the new RS6 Avant.
Gallery: 2020 Audi RS7 Sportback
On paper, the 0 to 62 miles per hour (0 to 100 kilometers per hour) sprint takes 3.6 seconds but real-life tests have shown the car is capable of 3.4 seconds under certain conditions. That’s mighty impressive for a car that can comfortably accommodate four or five passengers and drive them with speeds of up to 155 mph (250 kph). If you opt for the Dynamic and Dynamic Plus packages, that top speed figure increases to 174 mph (280 kph) and 189.5 mph (305 kph), respectively.
Motor1.com Car Buying Service
That’s not all, of course. With big power comes big brakes and the 2021 RS7 can be equipped with optional ceramic brakes with red or grey contrasting calipers, depending on the car’s exterior color. An adjustable air suspension with controlled damping and three different modes is also part of the equipment. Drivers can also configure the driving characteristics of the car through the Audi drive select system, which offers six preset profiles.
There’s no on-sale date announced at this point.
2021 Audi RS 7 pricing announced: visceral performance with striking design
- 4.0-liter TFSI® bi-turbo V8 capable of 591 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque, sprinting from 0-60 mph in just 3.5 seconds
- A lowered stance and flared wheel arches emphasize the most powerful iteration of Audi sportback design
- Standard performance equipment including quattro® sport differential, dynamic all-wheel steering and RS adaptive air suspension provide masterful control in nearly all driving situations
HERNDON, Va., March 4, 2020 – The second generation of the RS 7 joins the Audi suite of all-new RS engineered models in the brand’s performance lineup. The five-door coupe is equipped with a 4.0-liter TFSI® bi-turbo V8 that generates 591 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. The visceral performance capabilities of the RS 7 are underlined by its lowered stance, aggressive RS styling, and flared wheel arches that make it nearly an inch wider on each side over the A7.
Performance: pure power
- The RS 7 houses a powerful 4.0-liter TFSI® bi-turbo V8 that delivers 591 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque (+147 hp/+147 lb-ft over the S7), allowing the five-door coupe to sprint from 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds.
- The standard quattro® sport differential offers a dynamic driving experience and helps enhance cornering agility by actively splitting torque between each of the rear wheels, with the ability to direct nearly all torque to one wheel.
- Standard eight-speed tiptronic® transmission with optimized shift times and new launch control function transmits the power of the 4.0-liter engine to the quattro® all-wheel drive.
- The 4.0-liter engine produces a full bodied and robust V8 sound, which the driver can adjust using the Audi drive select system. The optional Sport Exhaust can be added for an even more pronounced sound.
- RS ceramic brakes are available with red or gray painted calipers, and increase the top track speed of the RS 7 from 155 mph to an eye-watering 190 mph.
Suspension: agility on tap
- The RS 7 is equipped with an RS adaptive air suspension with controlled damping specifically tuned to suit the RS model. The air suspension can be adjusted between three different modes, allowing drivers to seamlessly switch between long-distance comfort and high-performance dynamics.
- A RS sport suspension with Dynamic Ride Control (DRC), is also available which integrates roll and pitch compensation. DRC uses steel springs and three-way adjustable dampers to counteract the movements of the vehicle body without the use of electronics.
- Driving characteristics can be adjusted via the Audi drive select system. Six profiles are available, including customizable RS-specific RS1 and RS2 modes that can be enabled directly from an “RS MODE” button on the steering wheel.
- The RS 7 sits 0.4 inches lower than the A7 when “auto”, “comfort” or “efficiency” modes are selected. At speeds above 75 mph or in “dynamic” mode, the air suspension lowers the body another 0.4 inches.
- Standard dynamic all-wheel steering enables the steering angle of the front and rear wheels to be adjusted independently, allowing for increased maneuverability at low speeds and maximum stability at high speeds.
Exterior design: a striking silhouette
- The most powerful expression of the Audi sportback body style will be offered exclusively in a wide-body, five-seater configuration, a first for the model.
- Flared wheel arches emphasize the sporty nature of the high-performance model, with nearly an inch more of width on each side over its predecessor. The RS 7 shares the iconic silhouette with the base model, but only has four identical parts: the hood, roof, front doors and tailgate.
- The three-dimensional RS-specific honeycomb structure within the Singleframe® grille is finished in gloss back. Below the Matrix-LED laser headlights, side air inlets open on the striking new RS bumper and extend into the lower edge of the headlights.
- At the rear of the vehicle is a sweeping lip spoiler which extends at speeds above 60 mph, and a strip of lights link the main taillights to give further definition to the tailgate. The RS exhaust system, with large, oval tailpipes on each side, sits beneath an RS-specific bumper with a rear diffuser in gloss black.
- The RS 7 is standard equipped with 21-inch, RS wheels with summer tires. Available Black Optic or Carbon Optic packages include 22-inch wheels, a black grille and black or carbon exterior accents.
Interior: driver-focused, RS-specific
- The refined interior of the RS 7 includes impressive RS accents and driver-focused technologies. Standard MMI touch response® with haptic and acoustic feedback features a 10.1-inch upper display used for controlling infotainment and navigation functions and an 8.6-inch lower display used for climate control, comfort and convenience functions, as well as for natural handwriting input with whole-word recognition.
- Standard second-generation Audi virtual cockpit features a 12.3-inch display that offers HD resolution of 1920 x 720 pixels. The virtual cockpit helps to enhance the infotainment and navigating experience through the large satellite imagery or 3D city maps in the instrument cluster (requires Audi connect® PRIME subscription, supported with 4G LTE where available).
- Special RS displays provide information on tire pressure, torque, power output, engine oil temperature, boost pressure, lap times, acceleration measurements and g forces.
- Standard RS sport seats are upholstered with Valcona leather with a honeycomb pattern and RS embossing. The fully perforated, heated RS sport leather steering wheel features new large RS aluminum shift paddles on either side of the wheel.
Manufacturer suggested retail pricing:
|
Model
|
Starting MSRP
|
2021 Audi RS 7
|
$114,000