Another Audi RS gem joins the brand’s U.S. lineup for the new model year. The 2021 RS7 with its monstrous 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 lands in America with a starting price of $114,000 before destination charge and other taxes.

That’s a hefty figure, there’s no denying that, but the fast four-door coupe comes from the factory with a peak output of 591 horsepower (441 kilowatts) and 590 pound-feet of torque (800 Newton-meters), effectively making it the most powerful A7 member to date. That’s possible thanks to a hybridized 4.0-liter V8 using a 48-volt electrical system. Basically, it’s the same engine you’ll also find in the new RS6 Avant.

On paper, the 0 to 62 miles per hour (0 to 100 kilometers per hour) sprint takes 3.6 seconds but real-life tests have shown the car is capable of 3.4 seconds under certain conditions. That’s mighty impressive for a car that can comfortably accommodate four or five passengers and drive them with speeds of up to 155 mph (250 kph). If you opt for the Dynamic and Dynamic Plus packages, that top speed figure increases to 174 mph (280 kph) and 189.5 mph (305 kph), respectively.

That’s not all, of course. With big power comes big brakes and the 2021 RS7 can be equipped with optional ceramic brakes with red or grey contrasting calipers, depending on the car’s exterior color. An adjustable air suspension with controlled damping and three different modes is also part of the equipment. Drivers can also configure the driving characteristics of the car through the Audi drive select system, which offers six preset profiles.

There’s no on-sale date announced at this point.