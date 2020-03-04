Gemballa, the German aftermarket tuning company, is leveling charges against the founder's son, alleging he's infringing on Gemballa's trademarks and products. The company contends Marc Phillip Gemballa is exploiting Gemballa's reputation as Marc gets his own company, MP Gemballa, off the ground.

Gemballa, founded in 1981, switched owners after the founder's death, Uwe Gemballa, in 2010. Gemballa says it acquired the trademark and brand rights to the name as well as the company's assets. The new company continued operating with the new owners investing €15 million into Gemballa, expanding worldwide. It was just last June when Gemballa teased a potential supercar from the brand, and the company says it's the owner of several Gemballa trademarks internationally, too.

Gemballa alleges that Marc's endeavors with his own company are going too far. Gemballa says Marc "is currently in the process of attracting clients for his own SuperCar [sic]," and is using Gemballa trademarks and products in an "illegal manner." The company goes on to allege that Marc is describing himself as the "continuator of his father's legend" in social media posts, on YouTube, and in press reports.

Gemballa iterates that it's not given consent or licensing to Marc Phillip Gemballa to use Gemballa's name or products for his own purposes. The company also asked the media to refrain from reporting and referencing Gemballa and its products in relation to Marc and MP Gemballa.

The supercar Gemballa alleges MP Gemballa is developing is likely the custom Porsche 911 MP Gemballa teased late last month. Details were scarce when the company teased the new car, but production was to be limited to just 40 examples. It was supposed to be shown to potential clients and early adopters at a private event in Switzerland, with a public debut sometime later this year. That looks to be in jeopardy as Gemballa readies its lawyers.