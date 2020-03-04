General Motors is charging full speed ahead on electric vehicles, and we mean that literally. Amid a flurry of announcements for new models and updated faces, the automaker offers fresh news about the power source for those vehicles. GM has a new battery pack that reportedly offers more energy options, fast-charge capability, and can deliver ranges up to 400 miles. The batteries also have a very futuristic-sounding name: Ultium.

How are these batteries different from others? GM doesn’t offer specific details, but in a press release about the packs, the automaker explains that large-format, pouch-style cells are stacked in various configurations either horizontally or vertically. This allows battery packs to be customized for different vehicle designs, which apparently optimizes energy storage.

“Thousands of GM scientists, engineers, and designers are working to execute an historic reinvention of the company,” said GM President Mark Reuss. “They are on the cusp of delivering a profitable EV business that can satisfy millions of customers.”

GM says this is a proprietary design using low cobalt chemistry, with available power ranging from 50 to 200 kWh. The power systems will have Level 2 and DC fast-charge capability up to 200 kW in most applications. GM EV truck platforms, however, will offer 800-volt battery packs and be capable of charging at 350 kW. As for cost, GM is working on batteries jointly with LG Chem and says “ongoing technological and manufacturing breakthroughs will drive costs even lower.”

The battery announcement also comes with a glimpse of GM’s future plan for EV platforms. A modular architecture will underpin the automaker’s third-generation electric vehicles around the globe, which will also factor into lower manufacturing costs. This platform will include everything from luxury vehicles to compacts and trucks, and GM is keen to bring all this to market sooner rather than later.

“Our team accepted the challenge to transform product development at GM and position our company for an all-electric future,” said Mary Barra, GM chairman and CEO. “What we have done is build a multi-brand, multi-segment EV strategy with economies of scale that rival our full-size truck business with much less complexity and even more flexibility.”

The EV charge from GM is underway. New electric vehicles from all its major U.S. brands including Cadillac, Buick, Chevrolet, and GMC will debut in the next three years.