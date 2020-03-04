Last year, ahead of the 2019 Detroit Auto Show, Cadillac previewed its first electric vehicle. At the time, Cadillac said it’d be “the first of GM’s next-generation EVs.” Today, GM laid bare some of its plans for those next-gen electric vehicles, including news about an Escalade-sized electric Cadillac that’ll ride on the new GMC Hummer EV’s platform. Sadly, we don’t know much about the new Cadillac EV beyond that; however, GM did reveal information about the Hummer EV’s platform.

A vital part of the new platform is GM’s new Ultium batteries, which GM says can be stacked vertically or horizontally inside the battery pack, giving the automaker the ability to optimize battery layout and storage for each model design. GM says its trucks will have 800-volt battery packs and 350 kW fast-charging capability with up to 200 kW battery pack sizes offering up to 400 miles (644 kilometers) of range. The new Ultium batteries were designed for Level 2 and DC fast charging.

When GM teased the Hummer’s return, it claimed the new EV would hit 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in three seconds – with 1,000 horsepower (745 kilowatts) on tap. That three-second 0-60 time appears in GM’s release about the new batteries, claiming sprints to 60 mph as low as three seconds. GM also says it’ll use in-house designed motors that will support front-, rear-, all-, and performance all-wheel-drive configurations.

GM has said it’ll build the new GMC Hummer EV at its Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant. Interestingly, there were rumors late last year that GM would build the electrified Hummer alongside an electric pickup truck and an electric version of the Escalade. It wouldn’t be too far of a stretch to think that the rumored Escalade EV is the Escalade-sized electric Cadillac that’ll ride on the Hummer EV’s new platform.

This is just the tip of the iceberg for GM’s EV strategy, and we’ll learn a lot more in the coming months. The Cadillac Lyriq, the luxury brand’s first all-electric crossover, will get a full debut next month. In May, we’ll see the GMC Hummer EV. That’ll be followed by a new version of the Bolt EV later this year and a Bolt EUV in summer 2021.