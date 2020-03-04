The Cadillac Lyriq will be the premium brand's first electric crossover, and it will get a full debut in April. A version of the vehicle that the company described as "not a concept but a precursor” was on display at GM's massive electric vehicle event. Motor1.com had people there, and while they weren't able to take photos, they were free to describe what they saw.

The Lyriq precursor looked very similar to the unnamed electric crossover that the brand teased in January (gallery below). It featured a light-up badge and vertical strips of LEDs at the corners that functioned as the running lights. The model continued to wear a modified version of the Cadillac badge, too.

Gallery: Cadillac EV Crossover

4 Photos

What's not so easily visible in the earlier teaser image is that the Lyriq has an arching roof and an angled rear window. The wheelbase is also quite long when viewing the vehicle in profile. At the back, there are wraparound taillights. A Motor1.com team member described the general appearance as being akin to the Land Rover Range Rover Velar.

The Lyriq rides on General Motors' new, modular platform for electric vehicles. It also uses the company's Ultium batteries. These adaptive packs are capable of supporting capacities from 50 kilowatt-hours to 200 kWh, and the company believes that the products using them could go as far as 400 miles (644 kilometers) on a charge.

While not specifically mentioned, GM's announcement included a planned expansion of the Super Cruise adaptive cruise control technology to 22 models by 2023, including upcoming, non-Cadillac models like the Chevrolet Bolt EUV. It seems likely that the Lyriq would get the feature, too.

All of Cadillac's forthcoming EVs will have real words for their model names, rather than an alpha-numeric moniker. The Lyriq and Celestiq sedan indicate that the electric models would all have branding that ends in "-iq."

Production of the Lyriq will take place at the Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Plant. GM is investing $2.2 billion into the site specifically for EV production there.