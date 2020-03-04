Pick any street corner in America, park the McLaren 720S, and then try to find someone who doesn’t like how it looks. You may want to pack a lunch. However, if by chance you do find someone turning their nose up to the McLaren, maybe show them the McLaren 720S with a widebody kit from Prior Design, the German aftermarket tuning company. The company is offering a limited-edition widebody kit for the supercar, and Prior Design will build just 10 for the entire world.

The key to any widebody kit is the fender flares, and the kit from Prior Design does not disappoint. The six-part fender flares at the front and the two-part flares at the rear add not only width, but also style. But no widebody kit is complete with just some fender flares. Prior Design’s exclusive body kit includes a larger rear spoiler – as one would expect – a diffuser, and new side skirts.

Gallery: McLaren 720S By Prior Design

10 Photos

One benefit to the wider fenders is the ability to fit bigger tires underneath them. The Prior Design body kit comes with enough room for Prior’s custom wheels – measuring 9x20 and 12x21 inches. Prior also offers a set of coil springs to lower the car adequately – for €1,299 ($1,665 at current exchange rates).

One thing that will remain the same is the 720S’s powertrain. The incredible twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 remains, producing the same 710 horsepower (529 kilowatts), 568 pound-feet (770 Newton-meters) of torque. All that power routes to the rear wheels through a seven-speed, dual-clutch gearbox, rocketing the car to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 2.7 seconds.

The limited-edition body kits will be sold as a complete package, including installation or mounting, according to the company. Each part has a corresponding serial number, indicating the limited edition. There’s also a certificate for the components confirming their quality.