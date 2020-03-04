Hide press release Show press release

2021 Ram ProMaster Unveiled at The Work Truck Show® in Indianapolis



2021 Ram ProMaster debuts at The Work Truck Show® in Indianapolis with new, optional safety equipment

Crosswind Assist now standard equipment and helps the driver stay on course while driving in windy conditions

A range of new safety options are available on 2021 Ram ProMaster including Blind Spot with Cross Path, Forward Collision Warning with Emergency Brake Assist and Ambient/Courtesy Lights

Class-exclusive Digital Rear View Mirror is also available as an option for the first time on an FCA vehicle

March 4, 2020, Indianapolis – Ram Commercial today revealed the 2021 Ram ProMaster at National Truck Equipment Association’s (NTEA) “The Work Truck Show®” in Indianapolis, Indiana.



Aimed at one of the largest commercial customer categories – vocational use – the 2021 Ram ProMaster is a hard-working full-size van designed for businesses, construction jobsites and commercial fleets.



“Ram Commercial was formed in 2014, and our full-size van customers have enjoyed Ram’s benchmark durability ever since,” said Reid Bigland, Head of Ram Brand. “Ram Commercial continues to focus solely on trucks and commercial vehicles, allowing us to deliver confidence for hard-working people every day, no matter their line of work.”



New for 2021, and making its debut on an FCA vehicle, a class-exclusive Digital Rearview Mirror option is available to replace the traditional rearview mirror with a 9.2-inch wide LCD monitor.



The Digital Rearview Mirror displays video in real time from a rear-facing camera and can be turned off to revert back to a traditional reflective mirror. The Digital Rearview Mirror is available on all ProMaster models and provides an unobstructed rear view that enhances safety and prevents accidents while on the job.



Crosswind Assist is now as standard equipment on all 2021 Ram ProMaster models and helps the driver keep the vehicle stable, even when wind gusts attempt to push the vehicle off course.



ProMaster now offers several available safety options including Blind Spot with Cross Path, Forward Collision Warning with Emergency Brake Assist and Ambient/Courtesy Lights.



Blind Spot Monitoring with Cross Path Detection is an available option and warns the driver when vehicles enter ProMaster’s blind spot. Available on ProMaster cargo vans, Blind Spot Monitoring enhances safety and lowers the total cost of ownership by avoiding collision repairs, downtime and increased insurance premiums.



Forward Collision Warning with Emergency Brake Assist is an available option and applies partial braking to mitigate the collision and increase the driver’s time to react to the impending collision. Available on all ProMaster models, Forward Collision Warning with Emergency Brake Assist reduces the total cost of ownership by avoiding collision repairs, downtime, lost productivity and revenue and reduces liability exposure.



Ambient/Courtesy Lights are available when packaged on all ProMaster models and enhances lower interior lighting with LEDs for customers who utilize ProMaster as a mobile office and for upfitters as well.



The 2021 Ram ProMaster is available in 18 different wheelbase and roof height configurations and features the 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine paired with a proven six-speed automatic transmission. All ProMaster models come with a class-exclusive front-wheel-drive system.



ProMaster includes best-in-class features like standard V-6 power, turning radius, standard interior cargo height, load-floor height, cargo width between wheel wells and maximum cargo width.



2021 Ram ProMaster pricing will be announced closer to when the vehicle is available later this summer.



Ram ProMaster



The ProMaster is Ram Commercial’s entry for the Class 2 full-size van segment. The 2020 Ram ProMaster full-size van benefits from an exclusive front-wheel-drive system, reducing weight and complexity by locating all components beneath the cab. This keeps the cargo-load-floor height and step-in height very low, which is a great ergonomic feature for the person getting in and out of the van all day. It also helps in low-traction surfaces, like snow, since there is always weight on the front wheels to provide traction. The result is a purpose-built, highly customizable van designed to exceed the demands of commercial customers and upfitters.



