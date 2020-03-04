Even though the Geneva Motor Show has been canceled, we’ve had plenty of important reveals this week. There’s at least one more car we haven’t seen as Aston Martin is about to take the wraps off a new model, unless we’re actually going to see three judging by the thumbnail used to announce there would be a livestream on YouTube.

The identity of the vehicles remains shrouded in mystery, but Aston Martin will be “celebrating an icon and introducing a new era.” Racing Point F1 Team owner Lawrence Stroll, Aston Martin President and Group CEO, Dr Andy Palmer, along with YouTuber Mr JWW will take care of the festivities to “unveil the newest edition to the Aston Martin range.”

One of the hashtags used is #V12Speedster, which can only mean the namesake car teased at the beginning of the year will be revealed today. One of the remaining two cars could be the Vantage Roadster that debuted nearly a month ago, while the other one is most likely the DBX SUV.

We certainly won’t be seeing anything Lagonda-related as the all-electric models have been put on the back burner. The company’s EV ambitions include the Rapide E, but that one has been delayed as well. Electrification is still on the agenda for the peeps from Gaydon as a newly developed hybrid V6 powertrain will be launched in 2022 and is going to power a variety of models.

The Valkyrie is still on track for a release in the second half of this year and will be followed by the hotter AMR Pro version in 2021. These are the last two cars developed by Aston Martin in collaboration with Red Bull Racing as the tie-up ends at after the 2020 Formula 1 season. It means RBR will not be involved in the development of the forthcoming Valhalla.

The livestream will start at 8 AM GMT / 3 AM EST.