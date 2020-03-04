And it has 838 horsepower on tap.
Mansory is a German car modification company that is yet to learn subtlety in its creations. Its recent one was the Continental GT V8 Cabrio from days ago, in which we think the aftermarket company has done a great job of turning the convertible into a mean-looking machine.
But the company isn't just about to stop. Mansory's latest creation is this, the Venatus – a Lamborghini Urus that has been given substantial makeover inside and out, along with engine uprates enough to go back in time, twice. We have seen an example of this last year, but this one looks to be updated and more... blue.
Aesthetic-wise, the very blue Mansory Venatus gets widened fender flairs compared to a regular Urus, along with several carbon fiber parts such as side skirts, hood, tailgate-mounted wing, roof spoiler, and rear bumper with diffuser. Even small details like side mirror housings, trim strips, and air intake panels are all made of carbon fiber, infused with neon green paint accents. The black forged 24-inch wheels are the icing of the cake, as the seven-spoke design complements its huge size.
Inside, the cool affair continues as the Venatus cabin is populated with blue leather with neon green accents. It also has Alcantara accents to go with some areas that are covered with carbon fiber materials.
Under the hood, the Mansory Venatus gets a P810 upgrade to the V8 twin-turbo engine. Along with a new engine management system and high-performance catalytic converter, the Venatus also gets power bump – a huge one – from a regular Lambo Urus. The final output goes from 641 horsepower (478 kilowatts) to 838 hp (625 kW), and from 627 pound-feet (850 Newton-meters) to 738 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) of twist.
Mansory isn't keen on providing the prices of its creations, but don't expect the Venatus to come cheap, as are regular Uruses.
"MANSORY Venatus"
MANSORY transforms the Lamborghini Urus Into the ultimate performance SUV
• Complete vehicle conversion
• Special painting in "blue matt" with accents in “neon green”
• All carbon parts in "stealth-carbon
• Full leather interior in the colour "blue" with accents in “neon green”
• Power increase to 810 PS and 1,000 Nm
• Performance: Vmax 320 km/h and 0-100km/h in 3.3s
Without a doubt - MANSORY is the epitome of luxury car refinement since more than 30th years now. And with the "MANSORY Venatus", based on the off-road sports car Urus from the Italian sports car manufacturer Lamborghini, the company based in Bavarian is once again recommended as the first address for sporting accessories, exciting body design and complete vehicle conversions. The company with its more than 250 employees presents itself nowadays as a modern automobile manufacturer with its own team of highly qualified specialists. Design, modelling, production of the ultra-light carbon parts in modern autoclaves – everything happens inhouse. Based on this facts MANSORY also completely reworks the aerodynamics of the Urus "in-house". The result is an impressive wide-body styling in combination with optimised aerodynamics with increased downforce for enhanced cornering performance. The front of the "MANSORY Venatus" is upgraded with a completely new carbon front. The ultra-light carbon bonnet with additional cooling air outlets completes the redesign of the front end. New MANSORY side skirts ensure that the design language is continued on the sides and also make the "MANSORY Venatus" look significantly stronger, but also lower and more elongated. To reduce the lift on the rear axle, the MANSORY technicians developed an attractive spoiler mounted on the tailgate and new roof spoiler - both also completely made of carbon. In addition, a new rear bumper with diffuser skilfully sets the striking tailpipes of the sports exhaust system in scene. Numerous carbon components such as trim strips, mirror housings and air intake panels add further striking highlights, some of which are accentuated with neon green accents.
One of the technical highlights of the “MANSORY Venatus” refinement is the 24-inch light-alloy wheel type "CV.7 Air" in black. The ultra-light forged wheel combines both, sportiness and technical elegance. The 7-spoke design also allows optimum ventilation of the brake system and emphasises the wheel's dynamics. The wheel and tyre combination in the XXL dimensions 10x24 inch and 12.5x24 inch with 295/30R24 and 355/25R24 tyres fill the front and rear wheel arches harmoniously either. The heart of the vehicle - its V8 twin-turbo engine - also got extensive modifications. The scope of the "P810" engine upgrade includes a new engine management system, a sports rear silencer with downpipes and a high-performance "cat200cell" catalytic converter. Thanks to this modification, the "MANSORY Venatus, is now able to generate the extremely impressive performance data of 810 hp (standard: 650 hp) and a torque increased to 1,000 Nm (standard: 850 Nm). The corresponding performance data: Vmax 320 km/h and 0-100km/h in 3.3s. Alternatively, the "MANSORY Venatus" can also be ordered in a version called "P745". After a mapping the ECU by the MANSORY engineers, the corresponding data are: 745 HP and 960 Nm. The interior is done – in line to the exterior design – completely in blue leather. The neon green accents of the exterior are also found in many places in the interior. For example, the edging of the floor mats, the seats, the centre console, the dashboard and the sports airbag steering wheel are accentuate with “neon green”. Individually embroidered floor mats, the use of carbon and covering almost all surfaces with finest leather and Alcantara set further accents in the interior manufactured by master craftsmen. MANSORY quality as its best.