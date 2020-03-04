If there's a car from the '80s that really sold like hotcakes, it would be the Pontiac Fiero. The two-seater mid-engined sports car moved almost 400,000 units during its production from 1983 to 1988 and was the first, mid-engined American sports car produced in bulk.

The Fiero wasn't without fault, though. It suffered from reliability issues during its time, plus its performance wasn't that stellar by any standard. Imagine having to sprint to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 11.3 seconds.

Pontiac Fiero Redesign By TheSketchMonkey

But that didn't stop car buyers from the U.S. from purchasing the car. As I've said, Pontiac sold a lot of Fiero units in its five years of production. After all, it was the first two-seater, mass-produced mid-engined American sports car and for a time, it was the only one in that category.

What if GM were to redesign the Fiero for the modern time? Marouane Bembli, also known as The Sketch Monkey on Youtube, had the idea and tried to apply his wizardry onto the Fiero. The result? See the image above.

While Bembli did a great job in modernizing the Fiero with his redesigned version, we can't help but feel that it's a bit lacking in some areas. The rear intake is a great touch, along with the BBS wheels replacing the puny ones from the original thing. Our biggest issue, however, was the body-integrated rear wing. This won't work because, you know, the engine bay needs to occasionally see the sun. We're not so sure about the exhaust pipes, too, but that's just us.

How about you? What do you think about this modernized Fiero? Let us know in the comments section below.