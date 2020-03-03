Sometimes, a car video comes along that’s so bizarre we can’t help but share it with our readers. Jumping a burning car into a frozen lake? We covered it. A functioning “digital” clock comprised of real cars? Covered that too, and don’t get us started on all the bonkers contraptions we’ve seen from the Garage 54 team. Through it all, we’ve never seen a car dropped on a massive trampoline. Until now.

We suspect many of you are already familiar with Mark Rober and his YouTube channel. It’s filled with all kinds of cool science-related content, and this trampoline exhibition is no exception. Admittedly, there’s nothing terribly scientific about dropping a car from a tower onto a trampoline. Getting the car to actually bounce, however, required all kinds of scientific number crunching to build a trampoline that could handle such a feat.

To that end, Rober worked with friends to create the mother of all trampolines. The process started with basic designs, followed by the kind of mathematical equations that made most of us auto journalists abandon engineering for writing courses in college. A trampoline was mocked up in a CAD program, and the final product is what you see here. It’s comprised of a thick Kevlar mat in the center, connected to a steel frame with 144 heavy duty garage door springs capable of supporting 450 pounds each.

Gallery: Car Trampoline Drop

12 Photos

The plans for the trampoline were sent to Australia, where it was ultimately assembled. Why Australia? Because that’s the home turf for another infamous YouTube channel called How Ridiculous, which loves to drop things from great heights. Several months ago the guys asked Rober to design a trampoline that could handle properly massive items, and well, here we are.

With the trampoline assembled and the two YouTube channels teamed up for bouncing shenanigans, the drops commenced. Everything from watermelons to bowling balls fell from the sky, with the car and a boat serving as the headlining acts. Amazingly there was very little damage to the trampoline – a testament to Rober’s design and the in-depth planning process which took the better part of six months.

The car drop is featured in Mark Rober’s video of the big day at the top of this article. The boat drop is included in the clip from How Ridiculous, featured above. The action went off without a hitch, so we’re forced to ask the question: what else can these guys come up with to drop onto a trampoline?

Whatever it is, we’ll be watching.