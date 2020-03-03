There’s no denying it – #vanlife is stronger than ever in 2020 but younger generations might not realize this isn’t a new trend. Step backward around 40 years and you’ll find a rich collection of full-size vans wearing an abundance of gold, brown and orange graphics on the outside, with brown and orange shag carpeting on the inside. It was the 1970s after all; mercifully the colors shifted to cooler shades of blue and gray through the 1980s and 1990s, until such vans fell out of favor in the 2000s.

The folks at Creative Mobile Interiors aren’t ready to let that original conversion van era die just yet. This 1984 Ford E-150 looks properly retro with its gold exterior and bold stripes blasting down the side. Aside from the aftermarket wheels, one might say this old Ford van looks like a well-kept survivor from the early ‘80s. Stepping inside, however, reveals an epic transformation that trades shag carpeting for suave wood and an extremely smooth greenhouse for road tripping in style.

We were so smitten with this project that we contacted Creative Mobile Interiors for more information. They sent us a pack of high-resolution photos (below) detailing the exquisite interior work, from the quilted seats to the wood floor and elegant headliner with recessed lighting. The photos also show how the interior looked before the company started work, which makes the transformation even more impressive.

More importantly, we learned about the heartwarming backstory of this van which started back in the 1980s. It was the adventure vehicle of choice for a growing family, but it eventually was parked and left untouched for years. That couple – now grandparents – wanted to refurbish the old E-150 for new adventures with the kids and grandkids. How cool is that?

No, you won’t find a sink or a clever mini kitchen hiding in the back of this cruiser. Things were a bit different in the first #vanlife era. It wasn’t about trading your home for life on the road, but rather, creating a spacious, comfortable home-away-from-home for epic vacation adventures. This old van looks ready to do just that, and honestly, we’re a bit jealous we can’t go along for the ride.