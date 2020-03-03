If you hadn’t heard, trucks are all the rage right now, and Ford isn’t about to be left in the dust amid growing competition. The Dearborn-based automaker is preparing a refresh for the popular F-150 pickup truck. It’s America’s best-selling vehicle, and Ford would like to keep it that way. Spy photos of the updated model don’t show a lot changing compared to the F-150 that’s on sale today. While changes are expected to be minimal, new renderings from our friends at Kolesa.ru show us what the truck could look like when it arrives later this year.

The most significant change is at the front where Ford installs a new grille and headlights. If the new F-150 is like the old F-150, then there should be a plethora of different grilles available depending on the truck’s trim and package. However, the one we’ve seen looks cribbed from the new Ford Ranger, which is the grille used in the renderings.

The new grille is surrounded by redesigned headlights and a reworked lower fascia. Spy photos have shown the daytime running lights extending from the headlights down to the fog lights in the redesigned front bumper, and that feature is present in the renderings along with the new side mirrors.

At the rear, changes are even harder to identify, though our spy photos don’t show much difference. The taillights feature a new design, though any modifications to the tailgate or bumper aren’t visible. However, neither are likely to change much – there are only so many ways to design a tailgate.

Gallery: 2021 Ford F-150 Renderings

2 Photos

One area the renderings don’t show is the interior. We don’t have much info about it, but it should be like what’s in today’s truck. There could be a new infotainment screen or, at a minimum, Ford’s latest infotainment system.

Save Thousands On A New Ford F-150 MSRP $ 29,750 MSRP $ 29,750 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

The new 2021 Ford F-150 will look a lot like the current model. This is an evolutionary step for the truck, which has already been through one refresh in 2018 after its 2015 introduction. It’ll usher in the F-150 hybrid before an all-electric arrives in a few more years.