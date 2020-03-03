Hide press release Show press release

Munich will be the city of the new IAA 2021

Berlin, March 03, 2020



VDA board commissions association of the automotive industry with final negotiations. Bavaria's state capital impresses with attractive event locations, excellent transport infrastructure and expertise in the organization of major events

Munich is to be the venue for the fundamentally redesigned IAA. The board of the VDA made the decision today that the association will continue negotiations with the Bavarian capital in order to conclude a contract for the IAA from 2021 in the next few weeks.

“Munich has prevailed over Berlin and Hamburg. The three cities that were shortlisted as the venue have all presented highly ambitious and convincing plans to further develop the IAA together with the VDA, ”said VDA President Hildegard Müller. "It was a very close race, for which I thank the participants warmly."

The IAA will evolve from an automotive to a mobility platform. In addition to the fascination with cars, it should be the initial spark that the host city will develop into a smart city with intelligent traffic concepts and innovative networking of modes of transport - sustainable and geared to people's needs. Munich and the concept of the city offer the best conditions for this - and thus for the restart of the IAA - in the opinion of the VDA board.

Munich was also convincing in making the city center and close to the city, highly attractive places as event locations the stage of the IAA. These locations are to be connected to the modern exhibition center via a transfer route including priority tracks for environmentally friendly vehicles. In addition to the halls, the VDA will bring the IAA onto the streets, into the city and thus directly to the people.

As a technology and strong industrial location and the seat of numerous high-tech groups, start-ups and research institutions as well as innovative companies in the automotive industry, Munich is an excellent partner for realigning the IAA. The city is considered the leading innovation hub in Germany with a uniquely broad mix of industries.

The city administration has been pursuing the development of a “smart city” in almost all areas of daily life for several years, with a focus on sustainable mobility solutions. The Bavarian capital has an exceptionally good transport infrastructure and links to global destinations, as well as strong expertise in the organization of major events.

The Association of the Automotive Industry thanks all participating cities for their commitment and is convinced that the application process has already given an important impetus to the development of new, sustainable transport concepts on site.