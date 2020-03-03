It costs just $195.
The 2021 Ram 1500 gets a Snow Plow Prep package that debuts at the National Truck Equipment Association’s "The Work Truck Show" in Indianapolis, Indiana. Granted, introducing a snow-clearing option in March seems weird because even in the chilliest parts of the United States, spring is within sight.
The Ram 1500's Snow Plow Prep package equips the truck with a 220-amp alternator, the necessary wiring harness for hooking up a snow plow, and power sliding rear window with a defroster. It also removes the active front air dam so that there's room for the plow mounts. The equipment adds just $195 to the pickup's price and goes on sale later this year. It's available on the Ram 1500 Tradesman, Big Horn, and Laramie 4x4 trim levels that have either the 5.7-liter V8, 5.7-liter V8 with eTorque mild-hybrid tech, and the 3.0-liter V6 turbodiesel. Customers still have to supply their own plow.
Ram's trucks had a strong year in 2019 by becoming the nation's second-strongest pickup brand. The marque delivered 633,694 of these models, which easily beat the Silverado's 575,600 vehicle volume. The Ford F-Series continued to be the market leader by moving 896,526 trucks.
Later in 2020, Ram will expand the 1500 lineup with the introduction of the high-performance Rebel TRX that will challenge vehicles like the Ford F-150 Raptor. It'll pack FCA's supercharged Hellcat V8 making over 700 horsepower (522 kilowatts). To match the big boost in power, there will be revised components that will reportedly include Bilstein shocks, ARB locking differentials, and off-road-focused tires. The debut will possibly be at the Detroit Auto Show this summer.
