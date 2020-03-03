It was about a year ago when Koenigsegg announced plans for a 300-mph version of the Jesko during the standard model’s reveal at the Geneva Motor Show. While GIMS has been canceled this year, that didn’t stop the Swedish hypercar marque from dropping quite the bombshell by unveiling the Jesko Absolut.

A top speed has not been specified, but the company mentions it’s the fastest Koenigsegg to date, and will remain the speed king until the end of time. Ok, but how fast is it really? “Looking at the math and our advanced simulations – it will be unbelievably fast.” The company goes on to say its “extraordinary speeds” will surpass the velocity of any other production car before it, which could mean it will go faster than the 304.77 mph (490 km/h) achieved by the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+.

Gallery: Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut

7 Photos

The heart and soul of the Jesko Absolut is a twin-turbo 5.0-liter V8 producing 1,280 horsepower and 1,000 Newton-meters (738 pound-feet) of torque when it runs on regular gasoline. Switch to E85 and output grows to a massive 1,600 hp and 1,500 Nm (1,106 lb-ft). All that power is channeled to the road through a nine-speed automatic transmission that changes gears “in virtually zero time from any gear to any other gear – regardless of how many gears are skipped.”

To make the Jesko Absolut as fast as humanely possible, Koenigsegg got to work and made the body impressively sleek by lowering the drag coefficient to just 0.278. To get there, more than 3,000 hours were invested in the aerodynamic analysis along with 5,000+ hours spent on designing and engineering the car. Mind you, that’s on top of the work the company did for the standard Jesko.

Sweden's Speed Demon: Koenigsegg Confident Jesko Will Go Faster Than 300 MPH

The technical specifications are mind-blowing beyond the numbers delivered by the powertrain and the insanely quick gear changes. The whole car weighs only 1,320 kilograms (dry) thanks to a lightweight construction with a carbon fiber monocoque and you can take the top off and put it in the front. Even though it’s a fully fledged hypercar, Koenigsegg claims it can be a daily driver as the suspension can be more forgiving, thus making the Jesko Absolut easier to live with during normal driving.

While Koenigsegg isn’t promising a top speed run for the time being, it does mention it will happily “take the crown” should the opportunity arise.