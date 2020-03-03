Despite the current coronavirus outbreak, we doubt the end of the world is coming soon. The car apocalypse, however, could be near as Koenigsegg has just presented the first production car to be powered by a three-cylinder engine in its entire history. Not only that, but it’s the first model of the company to seat four passengers and the automaker likes to call it a mega-GT. Meet the Gemera.

It can comfortably seat four adults and there’s also enough space to carry their luggage. It’s actually a hybrid car that, according to its creators, “outperforms most two-seat megacars, both combustion and electric.”

Gallery: Koenigsegg Gemera

17 Photos

Speaking of the powertrain, underneath the sleek skin lies a 2.0-liter, three-cylinder dry-sumped twin-turbo engine, which Koenigsegg calls the Tiny Friendly Giant. It’s supported by three electric motors, one for each rear wheel and one of the front axle mounted directly to the combustion engine’s crankshaft.

The system output is 1,700 horsepower (1,268 kilowatts) and 2,581 pound-feet (3,500 Newton-meters) of torque, which should be enough to propel the four-seat hypercar from 0 to 62 miles per hour (0 to 100 kilometers per hour) in - behold! - 1.9 seconds. The exotic automaker also claims acceleration to 249 mph (400 kph) happens at “record matching pace.”

More Surprises From Koenigsegg! Jesko Absolut Debuts As The Fastest Car Koenigsegg Will Ever Make

“Ultimate performance has belonged to the world of two-seaters with very limited luggage space – until now,” Christian von Koenigsegg, founder, CEO, and ideologist of Koenigsegg, explains. “The Gemera is a completely new category of car where extreme megacar meets spacious interior and ultimate environmental consciousness. We call it a Mega-GT.”

Thanks to its 800-volt battery, the Gemera can travel up to 50 kilometers in purely electric mode. More impressively, it can reach speeds of up to 300 kph while running on electric energy. All the power remains easily controllable thanks to an all-wheel steering, all-wheel drive, and all-wheel torque vectoring systems.

Koenigsegg also wants to impress customers with interesting interior features, including four heated and cooled cup holders, front and rear seat infotainment displays, front and rear wireless phone chargers, Apple CarPlay, Wi-Fi connection, a three-zone climate system, electric seats, a premium audio system with 11 speakers, and more.

The Swedish company will build 350 examples of the Gemera.

Take a look at the press release section below for more information.