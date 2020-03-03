Can you spot the changes?
First unveiled back in 2016 for the European market, the Suzuki Ignis has just been refreshed for the new model year. You probably won’t be able to tell this is a facelifted version of the model by just looking at the photos but there are some changes worth writing home about.
On the outside, there’s a modified front bumper incorporating a new radiator grille. A slightly revised rear bumper gives the little high-riding hatch a more distinctive look. The facelift also brings new interior color combinations and a redesigned instrument cluster. Everything else inside the cabin seems to be unchanged.
Gallery: 2020 Suzuki Ignis
More important changes have occurred underneath the skin. There’s an upgraded 1.2-liter gasoline engine under the hood which now uses an electric intake VVT, a variable displacement oil pump, and electric piston cooling jets. This results in a more powerful engine response and improved efficiency, says the Japanese manufacturer.
In addition, there’s now an improved mild hybrid system that uses a larger 10-Ah battery replacing the old 3-Ah pack. Suzuki doesn’t reveal the actual benefits of the system but it should be capable of storing more energy in the lithium-ion battery during deceleration than before.
Optionally available for the facelifted Ignis is also a new CVT transmission. The automaker promises it will deliver “powerful acceleration performance at low speeds and outstanding fuel efficiency when cruising at high speeds.”
The refreshed Ignis goes on sale in the spring of 2020 with the first to get it expected to be the United Kingdom, where order books will open in April. Pricing information will be revealed closer to the on-sale date.
The Ignis has undergone a facelift, with renewed styling and powertrain. While retaining the iconic design characteristics of the current model, the new Ignis further reinforces its unique position as the only ultra-compact SUV in the mark. It has a new front grille and bumpers, refined interior colours, and an efficiency-enhanced engine with expanded mild hybrid system capacity.
Since launching in 2016, the Ignis was chosen as a top three finalist in the 2017 World Urban Car awards and has continued to gain popularity. The new Ignis further builds on that iconic styling in a compact and functional package, increasing its appeal as a playful yet practical proposition in the market.
New Ignis highlights
Iconic SUV styling
Distinctive exterior design features including a Suzuki’s characteristic 5-spoke front grille and front and rear bumpers with silver under garnishes further accentuate the car’s SUV character and uniqueness.
Futuristic urban interior
New interior accent colours - Lazuli Medium Blue Pearl and Medium Grey Metallic – and a boldly designed instrument panel improve the stylish urban taste of the interior.
Advanced fuel efficiency
A new K12D 1.2 DUALJET engine and mild hybrid system with significantly enlarged 10Ah lithium-ion battery capacity, offers enhanced fuel efficiency, and is now available with a CVT option.
Exterior and interior styling updates
Exterior
Ingrained with Suzuki’s design heritage, including a slit-like C-pillar, blacked out A- and B- pillar, fender garnish, and clamshell bonnet, the Ignis utilises a simple design with a familiar, lovable expression, characterised by its unique headlights, black extended wheel arches, and robust shoulders.
The facelift model retains these iconic features, while adding a new Suzuki SUV-style 5-spoke front grille, along with front and rear bumpers featuring trapezoid shape silver under garnishes, amplifying the overall SUV character and uniqueness.
Interior
Complementing the characteristic styling of the exterior, the interior of the Ignis was designed with futuristic urban styling and sweeping horizontal lines that convey breadth and a feeling of space.
This stylish urban taste has been further enhanced in the facelift model, with new gunmetal grey or blue accents matched to grey or blue seat upholsteries.
The instrument panel, featuring a newly designed meter cluster, has been updated with a contrast of black and white that is simple in composition but leaves a bold impression.
Body colours
The Ignis is available in eleven single-tone and seven two-tone colours, including three new shades – Caravan Ivory Pearl Metallic, Rush Yellow Metallic, Tough Khaki Pearl Metallic.
Advanced fuel efficiency
K12D 1.2 DUALJET engine
The updated K12D 1.2 DUALJET engine powering the new Ignis features a new dual injection system and offers both powerful response and high fuel efficiency. This high-level balance is made possible through advances that include an electric intake VVT (variable valve timing), a variable displacement oil pump and electric piston cooling jets.
Enhanced mild hybrid system
Fuel efficiency is further enhanced when paired with the mild hybrid system powered by a lithium-ion battery with capacity that has been expanded from 3Ah to 10Ah.
The mild hybrid system converts kinetic energy generated during deceleration into electric energy which is charged to the lithium-ion battery and used by an electric motor function to assist the engine when accelerating for higher fuel efficiency.
Added CVT option
Now available as an added option, the CVT offers powerful acceleration performance at low speeds and outstanding fuel efficiency when cruising at high speeds.
The 2020 model Facelift Ignis will go on sale in the UK in April, further information will be issued closer to the launch date.