A preview of Europe's most affordable EV.
Dacia is officially hopping on the EV bandwagon with the unveiling of the Spring. Although it’s technically a concept car, this is essentially a rebadged version of the Renault City K-ZE launched in China last year. Remove those fluorescent orange accents and the funky pattern of the plastic body cladding and you end up with basically the same car, with the obvious exception of the different badge.
The front grille is also a tad different to match Dacia’s corporate face and the full-LED lights at the front and rear send out a concept vibe, but the Renault origins are more than obvious. The Romanian brand mentions the Spring is 3.73 meters (146.8 inches) long, without specifying anything about width and height. For what it’s worth, the K-ZE is 1580 mm (62.2 inches) wide, and 1480 mm (58.2 inches) tall, with a wheelbase measuring 2423 mm (95.3 inches). In other words, it's a tiny crossover, comparable to a Suzuki Jimny.
Gallery: Dacia Spring concept
The production version will become the most affordable electric vehicle in Europe, thus undercutting pint-sized EVs such as the Volkswagen e-up!, SEAT Mii Electric, and the Skoda Citigoe iV. Although details about the battery pack are shrouded in mystery, we do know it will have enough electric juice for more than 124 miles (200 kilometers) of range between charges, based on the WLTP cycle.
While images of the interior are not available at the moment of writing, don’t be too surprised if the cabin will also be carried over from its Chinese cousin. As a refresher, we’ve attached two pictures of the City K-ZE’s interior to show the straightforward dashboard design with a large center screen on top of which sit the air vents. The Renault variant has a digital instrument cluster and simple controls for the heating and ventilation, while the steering wheel design is as basic as it can get.
Dacia will have the Spring crossover on sale early next year in selected European markets.
THE ALL-NEW DACIA SPRING ELECTRIC CONCEPT
- Dacia previews next stage of its product offensive with Spring Electric concept
- The all-new model will be Europe’s most affordable all-electric vehicle
- Set to become the first city car in the growing Dacia model line-up
- New Spring Electric will help bring affordable zero emission mobility to more people
- On sale from early 2021
True to its reputation as an automotive game changer, Dacia has revealed the next part in its product offensive with the Spring Electric: a concept car previewing its first all-electric model as it joins the zero-emission revolution.
In just 15 years Dacia has grown to more 6.5 million customers worldwide across the Logan, Sandero and Duster models. The Spring Electric showcases the next step in its success story as it continues to change with the times while staying true to its original values of creating vehicles which are simple, modern, reliable and affordable.
Dacia is utilising Groupe Renault’s 10-year experience as pioneer and leader in electric mobility, whose vision is to provide affordable and sustainable mobility accessible to all.
The Spring Electric is in line with this vision, while reinforcing the values and philosophy of the Dacia brand.
The 100% all-electric city car focuses on the essentials, combining simplicity, reliability, and accessibility. The production version of the Dacia Spring Electric will be available in the first half of 2021, with a range of more than 124 miles (based on WLTP test procedure) which is perfect for urban and suburban use.
The pastel grey exterior is enhanced with matte splashes of fluorescent orange, with trim along the wings, roof bars, and lower door panel, extra high clearance and skid plates built into the front and rear bumpers. Its assertive SUV style and compact dimensions at 3.73m long, makes it the ideal vehicle for everyday use.
Special attention has been paid to the design of the front lights with the all-LED headlights fitted in two ways: a horizontal strip on the upper section, and four graphic features built into the bumper, while the four full-LED lights at the rear create a ‘double-Y’ effect. This look previews future of Dacia’s lighting design.
With its all-electric powertrain and battery adapted for everyday use, the Dacia Spring Electric meets the practical needs of urban and suburban mobility. It is a robust vehicle which gives private and fleet owners the full range of benefits of electric vehicles: low running costs, ease of driving, silent operation, zero-emissions, simple to charge and easy to maintain.
The production version of all-new Dacia Spring Electric will be available from early 2021 in selected markets.