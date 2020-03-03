The 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S finally debuts in an event presented by ex-F1 driver and Porsche brand ambassador Mark Webber. The range-topping 911 comes with a huge improvement from its predecessor – and by huge we mean the new-generation model is now the quickest and most powerful 911 Turbo ever.

The 911 Turbo S, whether in coupe or cabriolet version, is powered by an updated version of Porsche’s twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter flat-six engine with two VTG turbos. The update gives it a sizable power bump from the predecessor – from 580 horsepower (433 kilowatts) to 640 hp (447 kW), and from 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters) to 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) torque.

The power increase, allows the flagship 992 to sprint from standstill to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in just 2.6 seconds for the coupe. The cabriolet version is slightly slower at 2.7 seconds, but top speed for both body types is 205 mph (330 kph), thanks to the 8-speed PDK with a tweaked final-drive ratio. Of course, power is sent to all four wheels.

Apart from the performance updates, the overall width and track width of the 2021 911 Turbo S are both wider than before to improve on its driving dynamics. It also gets adaptive cooling air flaps at the front to improve on aerodynamics, while the bigger rear wing should give more downforce than before. This is also the first time that the 911 Turbo gets varying wheel diameters: 20-inch wheels with 255/35 tires at the front and 21-inch wheels with 315/30 tires at the rear.

Other standard performance and handling features that are carried over from the predecessor include Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control, rear-axle steering, and ceramic composite brakes, with the front calipers getting 10 pistons and 10mm bigger brake rotors. New to this generation, however, is the Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) Sport suspension and sport exhaust system with adjustable flaps.

Inside, the new 911 Turbo S features full leather and carbon fiber trim with light silver accents. The sports seats are 18-way power-adjustable, while the PCM center touchscreen measures 10.9 inches.

Excluding the $1,350 delivery, processing and handling fee, the 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S Coupe will be priced at $203,500. The 911 Turbo S Cabriolet, on the other hand, has a price tag of $216,300. U.S. Porsche dealers are expected to get the new flagship 911 in late 2020 but order books are said to open soon.