The livestream will start at 8:30 AM GMT / 3:30 AM EST.
As it was the case with several automakers, McLaren had to rethink the way it would introduce its next Longtail model to the world following the cancelation of the Geneva Motor Show. The plan B will be to unveil the car from back at home in Woking, Surrey, U.K. during a livestream for everyone with an Internet connection to see.
The exact name of the vehicle has not been revealed, but the new supercar is expected to be based on the 720S. If that’s the case, it can only mean that power will be up while weight will go down considering the upgrades the 675LT brought over the 650S upon which it was based. A sleeker body with an elongated rear will make the car live up to its Longtail name that dates back to the 1990s during the golden era of the iconic F1.
The new McLaren LT is likely to make a generous use of carbon fiber to achieve the diet, and might lack some of the comfort features in order to bring the weight down furthermore. With likely more power coming from the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine, there’s a pretty good chance the engineers are going to install a beefier set of brakes compared to the ones available on the 720S.
As with just about all special modern McLaren models, the price tag will be high while the production numbers are going to be low. Some shiny new wheels with sticky tires are likely on the menu seeing as how the LT will be a track-focused machine that will build upon the already impressive performance of the 720S.
Aside from unveiling the new Longtail, McLaren will also share some news about future products and speak about its updated business plan. Maybe we’ll finally get to learn a thing or two about a P1 successor.
McLaren Automotive press conference – 08:30 GMT, March 3
- McLaren Automotive CEO Mike Flewitt will lead a press conference taking place at 08:30 GMT on Tuesday March 3 at the McLaren Technology Centre in Woking, Surrey, UK
- Global reveal and details of next chapter in the McLaren LT story plus other product and business updates
- Press conference will be streamed live at https://cars.mclaren.com/en/mclaren-motor-show-2020 or follow the conversation using #McLarenMotorshow
Following the cancellation of the Geneva International Motor Show, McLaren Automotive will be holding a press conference on Tuesday March 3, commencing at 08:30 GMT. The conference, which will be led by McLaren Automotive CEO, Mike Flewitt, will centre on the global reveal of a sensational new McLaren supercar. Additional product news and a business update will also feature.
The press conference will be streamed live at https://cars.mclaren.com/en/mclaren-motor-show-2020. If you are interested in learning more ahead of the press conference or attending in person (please note, attendance is by agreement only, with numbers limited due to the location), please contact Bethan Mackintosh in the McLaren PR team: bethan.mackintosh@mclaren.com